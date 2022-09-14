  
Nation Politics 14 Sep 2022 CM Jagan for more ca ...
Nation, Politics

CM Jagan for more cancer care cells, strengthening Arogyasri

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 14, 2022, 9:11 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2022, 9:53 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy— PTI
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy— PTI

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed health officials to strengthen implementation of the Arogyasri health scheme and provide medicines to patients even after their discharge from hospital. He also called for the setting up of cancer care cells in all medical colleges.

The CM gave his nod for construction of bunkers in hospitals in Srikakulam, Nellore and Ongole,  upgradation of operation theatres and creation of modern facilities in pathology  departments in addition to providing chemotherapy and drugs in seven old medical colleges in the state.

“Publicize the details of empanelled hospitals to enable more patients to avail the scheme in the state,” the CM said while chairing a high-level review meeting on the medical and health department with health minister Vidadala Rajani and officials here on Tuesday.

The CM asked the officials to send the ANMs to inquire about the discharged patients’ health and inform the concerned medical officer about the additional requirement for medicines for them. Give widespread publicity on Arogyasri list of empanelled hospitals and display the details in the village health clinics and secretariats via big hoardings, he said.

Jagan said there was the need to provide details of such hospitals when patients called up the 104 call center for details. 

The officials informed the CM that virtual accounts were created for Arogyasri scheme beneficiaries so that the amounts credited in their accounts would be informed to the hospitals where they took treatment under the scheme.

“We are also taking a consent letter from the patients at the time of discharge with details of the healthcare provided to them. We have mentioned the ACB number of 14400 on the letter to file complaints in case of any bribe-taking in the hospitals,” officials said.

The chief minister stressed that there must be more attention on prevention, control and treatment of cancer. Officials must set up special cancer wings in all existing medical colleges as also the upcoming medical colleges.

Meanwhile, the state government accorded permission for setting up LINAC machines for cancer treatment at government hospitals in Vijayawada, Anantapur, Kakinada and Guntur.

The CM said every teaching hospital must become a centre for healthcare services in the respective district. The village clinics and every hospital located in its jurisdiction must be brought under its control so that it would help detect and provide treatment to cancer, he said.

Jagan called for providing 12 types of rapid diagnostic kits and ensuring availability of 67 types of medicines in YSR village clinics in addition to conducting tests on sanitation and quality of potable water. Reports on these must be sent to the higher-ups every month.

A special officer must be appointed in every district to monitor the family doctor programme, he said, and called for controlling anemia by providing nutritious diet to the needy through Anganwadi centres. As for institutional deliveries, the CM opined that more women were availing such services in government hospitals.

Jagan also reviewed the progress in construction of new medical colleges and  implementation of the Nadu-Nedu programme in medical colleges.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, medicines after discharge under arogyasri, cancer cells in all medical colleges, j
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Representational DC image.

Mismatch in expenses and facilities at Khammam residential school

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in connection with money laundering case. (ANI)

Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Delhi Police in money laundering case

Congress MLAs in a meeting with Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant (ANI)

8 Congress MLAs in Goa likely to join BJP today

Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy (DC file image)

CM set off ‘infection of defections’: Revanth Reddy



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah take swipe at Arvind Kejriwal, says 'Dream sellers' won't win in Gujarat

Amit Shah also said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form a government in Gujarat. (Photo: Twitter)

Kejriwal promises corruption-free govt in Gujarat if AAP comes to power

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender suspended from Telangana Legislative Assembly

File photo of BJP MLA Eatala Rajender

Bandi demands sacking of Health Minister over botched family planning operations

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar address media at BJP State office at Nampally in Hyderabad. (DC Image)

Important to come together first: Nitish on Oppn alliance after meeting Pawar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in connection with the 2024 polls (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->