CM set off ‘infection of defections’: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Expressing anguish over recent defections from the Congress party in Telangana, PCC chief Revanth Reddy targeted Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday, saying that like bird flu, KCR had set off the ‘infection of defections’ among party leaders in the state.

Speaking at the review meet in Choutuppal, the proceedings of which were overseen by AICC incharge for TS, Manickam Tagore, on Munugode’s byelection, Revanth sharply criticised the top two defected Congress leaders from Nalgonda district, Gutha Sukhender and Komatireddy Rajgopal.

“They have deserted the party and I ask what kind of development they brought. This time, the Congress will take forward the message to all villages, exposing the Congressmen who defected to other parties,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, former ministers Geetha Reddy, Mohammed Shabbir, former deputy CM Chinna Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha and Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi among others. However, star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat was missing.

Later, at a media briefing, Revanth recalled how Congress and Communist parties held Munugode for over 10 terms. He asserted that even this time, the BJP will lose its deposit in the constituency. “Congress held it for 6 times, Communists 5 times and TRS one time. BJP never won the seat. Even this time, the party will lose its deposit,” he asserted. Coming down heavily on TRS and BJP governments, he said that both these have failed people. “KCR and KTR whose focus is in north Telangana failed to provide the much-needed funds to Nalgonda. The Modi government’s focus is in Gujarat and all the investments are being diverted to that state,” he opined.

While recalling the words of a poet he had met recently, Revanth said he had described KCR as a fusion of a dog, a fox and a wolf. “If the Congress wins you will have more scope to question those who are at the helm. The notion that TRS will be defeated in the state is irrational as KCR will continue to remain at the helm till he is stifled to death by his son or daughter,” he said. Uttam Kumar, who is Choutuppal incharge, felt that the people will teach Rajgopal a lesson.