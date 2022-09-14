  
Nation Politics 14 Sep 2022 BJP president extend ...
Nation, Politics

BJP president extends support to agitating VRAs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Sep 14, 2022, 8:28 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2022, 9:30 am IST
To favour minister Malla Reddy’s hospitals in Quthbullapur area, the state government shifted TIMS hospital to Alwal,” Sanjay (in picture) alleged. — DC File Image
 To favour minister Malla Reddy’s hospitals in Quthbullapur area, the state government shifted TIMS hospital to Alwal,” Sanjay (in picture) alleged. — DC File Image

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay said on Tuesday that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is fearful of the likely arrest of him, his “minister son” K.T. Rama Rao and “daughter MLC” K. Kavitha if he dissolves the Assembly.

“The Chief Minister is also shivering over a possibility that he would be made to cough up his ill-gotten wealth,” Sanjay said, adding, “KCR changed his plan to dissolve the Assembly after he met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who advised him against it,” the BJP leader said. 

The BJP state president announced that the BJP, when it formed a government in TS, would  construct houses for all needy families. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar ignored all his poll promises including the 2BHK houses for the poor. “Numerous people turned homeless due to the negligence of the TRS government in the housing schemes," he alleged. 

The Praja Sangrama Yatra of Bandi Sanjay continued through Qutubullapur and Kukatpally Assembly constituencies here on Tuesday. Sanjay addressed public gatherings and the media during the journey.

Residents of various colonies submitted memorandums to Sanjay. He assured them to find solutions to their problems.

Padayatra in-charge Manohar Reddy, co-incharge Veerender Goud, former MP Chada Suresh, former MLA KS Goud and others accompanied him. 

Reacting to the VRAs’ agitation, Bandi Sanjay said the TRS government behaved with them in an inhuman manner. He extended the BJP’s support to the agitating VRAs. “Around 30 VRAs died recently, but the CM failed to respond to the issues they raised. VRAs only demanded the fulfilment of the promises KCR had made to them in the past,” he said. 

The BJP state president announced that the BJP, when it formed a government in TS, would  construct houses for all needy families. He said the CM ignored all his poll promises including the 2BHK houses for the poor. “Numerous people turned homeless due to the negligence of the TRS government in the housing schemes," he alleged. 

Around a lakh of people had applied for the 2BHK houses in Quthbullapur constituency, but the state government promised to sanction only 13,000 houses, he said.

The work on at least 3,000 of these houses was not yet completed, he said. 

Bandi Sanjay dared TRS MLAs, MLCs to declare how many 2BHK houses were completed and handed over to the people. If TRS MLAs have guts, they should question the CM over his “ignored” poll promises, he said.

KCR and his daughter Kavitha had promised people to set up bus depots in Qutubullapur and Jagadgirigutta but ignored the promise, he said. 

Sanjay said BJP was holding the Praja Sangrama Yatra to resolve the problems of the people. “There are no proper roads, drainage systems in Hyderabad city, but municipal minister Rama Rao is making false propaganda over civic amenities," he said.

“To favour minister Malla Reddy’s hospitals in Quthbullapur area, the state government shifted TIMS hospital to Alwal,” he alleged, and added that the ‘Mana Basti-Mana Badi’ programme did not yield results and all government schools were facing a lot of problems. 

The BJP state president alleged that TRS leaders encroached nalas, water tanks and the lands of the Jagadgirigutta Venkateshwara Swamy temple. Municipal minister Rama Rao assured the people safe drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha scheme, but the people are forced to drink contaminated water, he said and dared the municipal minister to visit the colonies in Hyderabad to know the ground reality.

...
Tags: mission bhagiradha project, 2bhk houses, bjp promises houses for all needy, mana basti-mana badi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 14 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Bandi’s Praja Sangrama Yatra takes off from Charminar

Latest From Nation

The building watchman, who was on the third floor, managed to escape from the rear exit, Chandrashaker said. The fire partially damaged rear glasses and two air conditioners. — Representational Image/DC

Fire at 800 pub building creates panic at Jubilee Hills

The minister said the Centre owed TS Rs 1,05,812 crore in the form of pending funds, grants and compensation in the last eight years. — DC Image

Telangana lost Rs 15,033 cr due to Centre’s loan curbs: Harish

Harish listed the Centre's failures in resolving the Krishna water sharing dispute between TS and AP, division of common institutions listed under Schedule IX and X of AP Reorganisation Act, the Centre's discrimination in payment of power dues to Telangana from AP, etc. — DC Image

BJP’s inaction on bifurcation Act hurt TS growth: Harish

The CM said every teaching hospital must become a centre for healthcare services in the respective district. The village clinics and every hospital located in its jurisdiction must be brought under its control so that it would help detect and provide treatment to cancer, he said. — PTI

Jagan for strengthening Arogyasri, providing medicines to discharged patients



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah take swipe at Arvind Kejriwal, says 'Dream sellers' won't win in Gujarat

Amit Shah also said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form a government in Gujarat. (Photo: Twitter)

Kejriwal promises corruption-free govt in Gujarat if AAP comes to power

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender suspended from Telangana Legislative Assembly

File photo of BJP MLA Eatala Rajender

Bandi demands sacking of Health Minister over botched family planning operations

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar address media at BJP State office at Nampally in Hyderabad. (DC Image)

Important to come together first: Nitish on Oppn alliance after meeting Pawar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in connection with the 2024 polls (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->