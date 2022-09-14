BJP president extends support to agitating VRAs

To favour minister Malla Reddy’s hospitals in Quthbullapur area, the state government shifted TIMS hospital to Alwal,” Sanjay (in picture) alleged. — DC File Image

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay said on Tuesday that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is fearful of the likely arrest of him, his “minister son” K.T. Rama Rao and “daughter MLC” K. Kavitha if he dissolves the Assembly.

“The Chief Minister is also shivering over a possibility that he would be made to cough up his ill-gotten wealth,” Sanjay said, adding, “KCR changed his plan to dissolve the Assembly after he met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who advised him against it,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP state president announced that the BJP, when it formed a government in TS, would construct houses for all needy families. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar ignored all his poll promises including the 2BHK houses for the poor. “Numerous people turned homeless due to the negligence of the TRS government in the housing schemes," he alleged.

The Praja Sangrama Yatra of Bandi Sanjay continued through Qutubullapur and Kukatpally Assembly constituencies here on Tuesday. Sanjay addressed public gatherings and the media during the journey.

Residents of various colonies submitted memorandums to Sanjay. He assured them to find solutions to their problems.

Padayatra in-charge Manohar Reddy, co-incharge Veerender Goud, former MP Chada Suresh, former MLA KS Goud and others accompanied him.

Reacting to the VRAs’ agitation, Bandi Sanjay said the TRS government behaved with them in an inhuman manner. He extended the BJP’s support to the agitating VRAs. “Around 30 VRAs died recently, but the CM failed to respond to the issues they raised. VRAs only demanded the fulfilment of the promises KCR had made to them in the past,” he said.

The BJP state president announced that the BJP, when it formed a government in TS, would construct houses for all needy families. He said the CM ignored all his poll promises including the 2BHK houses for the poor. “Numerous people turned homeless due to the negligence of the TRS government in the housing schemes," he alleged.

Around a lakh of people had applied for the 2BHK houses in Quthbullapur constituency, but the state government promised to sanction only 13,000 houses, he said.

The work on at least 3,000 of these houses was not yet completed, he said.

Bandi Sanjay dared TRS MLAs, MLCs to declare how many 2BHK houses were completed and handed over to the people. If TRS MLAs have guts, they should question the CM over his “ignored” poll promises, he said.

KCR and his daughter Kavitha had promised people to set up bus depots in Qutubullapur and Jagadgirigutta but ignored the promise, he said.

Sanjay said BJP was holding the Praja Sangrama Yatra to resolve the problems of the people. “There are no proper roads, drainage systems in Hyderabad city, but municipal minister Rama Rao is making false propaganda over civic amenities," he said.

“To favour minister Malla Reddy’s hospitals in Quthbullapur area, the state government shifted TIMS hospital to Alwal,” he alleged, and added that the ‘Mana Basti-Mana Badi’ programme did not yield results and all government schools were facing a lot of problems.

The BJP state president alleged that TRS leaders encroached nalas, water tanks and the lands of the Jagadgirigutta Venkateshwara Swamy temple. Municipal minister Rama Rao assured the people safe drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha scheme, but the people are forced to drink contaminated water, he said and dared the municipal minister to visit the colonies in Hyderabad to know the ground reality.