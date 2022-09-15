All set for AP assembly, council sessions from today

Police Security outside the Assembly premises for Monsoon sessions which begins on Thhursday at Velagapudi on Wednesday. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

VIJAYAWADA: With sessions of both AP State Legislative Assembly and AP State Legislative Council scheduled to commence from Thursday, assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram and council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju held separate review meetings with officials of all departments as well as police authorities at the assembly committee hall at Velagapudi on Wednesday.

They both asked authorities to make all necessary arrangements for successful conduct of assembly and council sessions. Officials must be ready with comprehensive answers to questions that have been raised by MLAs and MLCs in connection with the current session and queries pending from the previous session.

Sitaram said all attention of the people will be on the upcoming session. With the widespread increase in information and technology, people are knowledgeable about various subjects. Officials should thus take responsibility in ensuring that detailed information is made available without any gaps to queries raised by the MLAs. Answers must also be submitted in a timely manner, so that their respective questions could be listed on a day of the session.

The assembly speaker discussed law and order and security issues with police officers for the session, which will be attended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers, assembly members and top officials of various departments. He asked DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to pay special attention to gaps witnessed during the past and implement stronger surveillance measures.

The assembly speaker and council chairman asked the medical department to improve health services being provided to former MLAs and MLCs. They wanted the department to clear pending bills of the ex-legislators.

Government chief whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju, chief coordinator Srikanth Reddy, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, legislative assembly secretary P. Balakrishnamacharyulu, legislative council OSD K. Satyanarayana Rao, principal secretaries, and senior officers participated in the meeting.