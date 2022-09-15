  
Nation Politics 14 Sep 2022 All set for AP assem ...
Nation, Politics

All set for AP assembly, council sessions from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 15, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2022, 7:40 am IST
Police Security outside the Assembly premises for Monsoon sessions which begins on Thhursday at Velagapudi on Wednesday. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)
 Police Security outside the Assembly premises for Monsoon sessions which begins on Thhursday at Velagapudi on Wednesday. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

VIJAYAWADA: With sessions of both AP State Legislative Assembly and AP State Legislative Council scheduled to commence from Thursday, assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram and council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju held separate review meetings with officials of all departments as well as police authorities at the assembly committee hall at Velagapudi on Wednesday.

They both asked authorities to make all necessary arrangements for successful conduct of assembly and council sessions. Officials must be ready with comprehensive answers to questions that have been raised by MLAs and MLCs in connection with the current session and queries pending from the previous session.

Sitaram said all attention of the people will be on the upcoming session. With the widespread increase in information and technology, people are knowledgeable about various subjects. Officials should thus take responsibility in ensuring that detailed information is made available without any gaps to queries raised by the MLAs. Answers must also be submitted in a timely manner, so that their respective questions could be listed on a day of the session.

The assembly speaker discussed law and order and security issues with police officers for the session, which will be attended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers, assembly members and top officials of various departments. He asked DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to pay special attention to gaps witnessed during the past and implement stronger surveillance measures.

The assembly speaker and council chairman asked the medical department to improve health services being provided to former MLAs and MLCs. They wanted the department to clear pending bills of the ex-legislators.

Government chief whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju, chief coordinator Srikanth Reddy, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, legislative assembly secretary P. Balakrishnamacharyulu, legislative council OSD K. Satyanarayana Rao, principal secretaries, and senior officers participated in the meeting.

...
Tags: ap assembly speaker tammineni sitaram, koyye moshenu raju, ap assembly
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov (ANI)

Trend of oil exports to India will continue, will strike new trade records: Russia

There a massive flow of floodwater into Godavari from Pranahita, Indravati and Taliperu rivers. The situation might continue for another 24 hours. (Photo: DC)

17 Telangana villages still face flood threat

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. (DC)

TRS ministers, MLAs to tour Munugode

The colourful Bathukamma saris comprising 240 different designs are mainly made by handloom weavers from Sircilla, Pochampally and Gadwal. (DC File Image)

Bathukamma saris to be distributed as usual in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana Congress units to let Sonia pick PCC presidents

Sonia Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Goa: 8 Cong MLAs join BJP; CM Sawant says 'Congress Chhodo Yatra' will commence now

Congress MLAs with Goa CM Pramod Sawant after joining BJP. (ANI)

Important to come together first: Nitish on Oppn alliance after meeting Pawar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in connection with the 2024 polls (Photo: PTI)

Voting machinery checks indicate Munugode poll by early November

As many as 1,192 ballot units, 596 control units and 596 VVPATs are currently at the disposal of the Nalgonda district administration. (Representational Image)

Congress planned riots in Rajasthan, says Amit Shah

A file photo of home minister Amit Shah (Photo: Amit Shah Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->