Nation Politics 14 Sep 2019 Ladakh BJP MP blames ...
Nation, Politics

Ladakh BJP MP blames undefined LAC for frequent border row with China

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
He also thanked the Modi government for announcing a medical college in Ladakh.
He said the people of the region are extremely happy with the new UT status. (Photo: File)
 He said the people of the region are extremely happy with the new UT status. (Photo: File)

Leh: New Delhi and Beijing need to sit down and properly define the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to avoid border skirmishes, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has said.

Describing the tension reported earlier this week along the border as "nothing serious", the BJP MP from the just-carved out Union Territory said, "we should not worry too much about such developments".

 

The LAC has often witnessed skirmishes between troops of the two Asian giants on differing claims over the territory.

"The actual problem on our border is that the border is not defined properly because of which China feels one thing and we feel another. The actual line of control is not fixed and demarcated properly, because of which such troubles keep recurring," Namgyal told reporters last evening.

Read: Modi-Xi meet soon but 'things not same like before': source

He also said that cows and other livestock do walk across the borders leading to some tension at the local level.

The BJP MP, who shot to national fame with a speech in the Lok Sabha supporting the August 5 move of the Centre to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, also claimed that the Chinese have not been able to claim any land since 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

He said the people of the region are extremely happy with the new UT status.

When asked about a few posters of resentment propping up at some places, he denied the existence of any such sentiment or of the posters.

He also thanked the Modi government for announcing a medical college in Ladakh.

...
Tags: jamyang tsering namgyal, lac, bjp, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

While slapping the official, they closed the main door of the house to stop him from escaping. Other women are seen joining the woman in hitting the official and abusing him. The official tries to pacify the women but they refuse to back off. Other officials present on the site, however, refused to intervene. (Photo: File | Representational)

Madhya Pradesh women beat police official accused of molestation during raid

NRC list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (Photo: ANI)

Conduct NRC exercise in Bihar: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gopal Narayan Singh

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)

Growth in industrial production, fixed investment reviving economy: FM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday criticised those who vandalising statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district saying those involved in such acts cannot destroy the greatness of these people. (Photo: File)

By vandalising statues you cannot destroy greatness: Priyanka Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
 

Gifts received by Modi up for sale, price from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh

One of the attractions of the auction is a portrait of PM Narendra Modi, at a base price of Rs 2.5 lakh, done on silk. (Photo courtesy: pmmementos.gov.in)
 

Fans give birthday gift to Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl mints Rs 10.05 cr on day 1

Dream Girl poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

By vandalising statues you cannot destroy greatness: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday criticised those who vandalising statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district saying those involved in such acts cannot destroy the greatness of these people. (Photo: File)

Not good for federal polity: Manmohan Singh on Centre’s Finance Commission move

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday said the government should have taken chief ministers' views before changing the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission, adding that unilateralism is not good for federal policy and cooperative federalism. (Photo: File)

Kadaknath chicken: MP government to sell meat at milk stalls, BJP frowns

Kadaknath chicken is currently sold at the rate of Rs 900 per kg. (Representational Images)

'We should never forget our mother-language': Mamata Banerjee on Hindi Diwas

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said that we should respect all languages and cultures equally. (Photo: File)

'Shah, Modi doing good, others making task tougher': Shiv Sena on Piyush, Sitharaman

Shiv Sena on Saturday criticised the Centre on the economic situation, job loss and took a swipe at Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal for their comments on auto sales slump and the state of the economy. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham