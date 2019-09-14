Just fining people won't work: Tejashwi Yadav on amended Motor Vehicles Act

Amid public outcry over hefty provisions in new Motor Vehicles Act, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that there is a need to create more awareness among people and bring change in the attitude of policemen. (Photo: File)

Patna: Amid public outcry over hefty provisions in new Motor Vehicles Act, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that there is a need to create more awareness among people and bring change in the attitude of policemen.

"If anyone is breaking the rule then he should be fined. But the attitude (of policemen) should not be like a goon. There is a need to make people understand in a good manner. Just by fining people won't work. There is a need to aware people to abide by the rules," he told reporters here.

After the heavy fines were introduced in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, hefty challans have been levied on many violators for not abiding by the traffic rules.