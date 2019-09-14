Nation Politics 14 Sep 2019 'If they hand o ...
Nation, Politics

'If they hand over PoK to us...,' says Union minister Ramdas Athawale

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 8:28 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 8:28 am IST
Asked if his party will put up candidates against ally BJP in Haryana, he evaded a direct reply, saying, we will fight against the Congress.
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said it is in Pakistan's interest to hand over PoK to India as several reports suggest people in the occupied territory are unhappy and want to be part of this country. (Photo: File)
 Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said it is in Pakistan's interest to hand over PoK to India as several reports suggest people in the occupied territory are unhappy and want to be part of this country. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said it is in Pakistan's interest to hand over PoK to India as several reports suggest people in the occupied territory are unhappy and want to be part of this country.

"Narendra Modi is a dashing prime minister. He took a historical decision to scrap Article 370. Pakistan has been unable to digest this and has tried to unsuccessfully rake up Kashmir issue once again. Pakistan should now hand over PoK to us and it is in Pakistan's interest to do so," Athawale, who was here to review his ministry's schemes, told reporters.

 

"If they hand over PoK to us, we will set up many industries there. We will also help Pakistan in trade and help fight poverty and unemployment," said the minister of state for social justice and empowerment. He said there are several reports point out that people in PoK are unhappy and they want to be part of India.

Athawale, also the chief of Republican Party of India, a BJP ally, said Pakistan should not indulge in war-mongering and also not issue veiled threats. "Our Army is strong and we have defeated them in wars like Kargil they thrust upon us," he said.

Athawale said after Article 370 was scrapped and Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories, there is complete peace in the Valley.

He said the move will accelerate the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir as Central schemes and laws, which could not be implemented earlier, will now be enforced.

The minister said the UT status of J&K is temporary and the statehood will be restored once the situation fully normalises. "The UT status in J&K will not be a permanent feature," he said.

Replying to a question on whether his party will fight Haryana Assembly polls, Athawale said they will contest on ten of the 90 seats.

"Elections are shortly going to be held in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand. In Maharashtra, RPI has sought ten seats out of 288 seats. In Haryana, we have a small presence but we are getting support of various communities like Rajputs and Muslims.

"As RPI is not very strong in Haryana, BJP will not leave any seats for us. But we want to contest ten seats in the state and we will fight these number of seats. At other places, we will support BJP," he said.

Asked if his party will put up candidates against ally BJP in Haryana, he evaded a direct reply, saying, we will fight against the Congress.

Asked if his party will then act as BJP's B team, Athawale said, if our candidates stand in contest, the BJP will benefit. And those candidates of ours who will be elected will support the BJP government. We are not going to put up candidates in Haryana to cause loss to the BJP, but it will be for their gain.

...
Tags: ramdas athawale, pok, kashmir, pakistan, imran khan, india
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh


Latest From Nation

After successfully replicating the test on shore, an aircraft carrier compatibility test will be conducted in the future, the sources said. (Representational Image)

Was ‘textbook landing’: Sources on naval LCA Tejas DRDO testing

India was more closely allied to the Soviet Union in the Cold War, and particularly in south India names like Stalin, Lenin, Trotsky and even Pravda for women are not unheard of. (Photo: PTI)

What happened when M K Stalin said his name at Russian airport in 1989

Late in the evening, the state government announced that the provision will be scrapped. (Photo: File)

After 40 years, UP ministers to start paying income tax

The ever-present fear of a sudden water shutdown or interrupted water supply impels citizens to fill every container in their homes with water and these can become breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Hyderabad: No dry days due to unreliable supply



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
 

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Solve Indian fishermen’s issues, Kanimozhi urges Ranil Wickramasinghe

DMK women's wing leader and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi on Friday interacts with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe in Colombo.

Top officials discuss on Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meet in Mahabs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (PTI)

State president of BJP will be announced soon: Vanathi Srinivasan

Vanathi Srinivasan

Trouble lies ahead for TRS as dissent grows

K. Chandrashekhar Rao

NITI Aayog assures all help to Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham