Nation, Politics

BJP working to divide TRS: Plan is to break off 1/3rd of TRS, merge them with BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 12:18 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 12:24 am IST
TRS MLAs, who are in touch with them, have only a single apprehension – instant disqualification.
Hyderabad: The BJP seems to have intensified efforts along its now open stratagem to conquer Telangana state by breaking the TRS Speculations mounted among the BJP circles that the party high command at Delhi has not only given the green signal to lay siege to the pink party, but also support efforts of the local unit to split the TRS. On its part, an edgy TRS high command is keeping a close watch on the movements of not only its own MLAs and senior leaders  but those of the rival BJP as well.

The names of six TRS MLAs and two former ministers were circulating today on various social media platforms alleging that they were in touch with BJP chief Amit Shah and the party’s other national leaders. They would join the BJP in coming days, the unconfirmed but not unfounded rumours suggested.

 

Meanwhile, local BJP circles are confirming speculation off-the-record that the high command has asked them to target at least 38 MLAs and prepare a strategy to merge them into the BJP’s legislative unit, comprising a lone MLA currently, to overcome legislative disqualification. The strength of the TRS in the Assembly is 103.

Senior leaders of the BJP, in private conversations, have confirmed that the TRS MLAs, who are in touch with them, have only a single apprehension – instant disqualification. The otherwise willing to defect MLAs are telling their BJP contacts that as soon as they join the BJP, the TRS high command would initiate proceedings against them for their disqualification, BJP sources explained.

Tags: trs, bjp, mlas
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


