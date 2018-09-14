search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi appoints 9 news AICC secretaries, forms Telangana screening panel

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2018, 5:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2018, 5:31 pm IST
Gandhi also cleared appointment of Nana Patole as chairman of Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress, with immediate effect.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday cleared the appointment of nine new AICC secretaries and a screening committee for poll-bound Telangana. (Photo: File)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday cleared the appointment of nine new AICC secretaries and a screening committee for poll-bound Telangana. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday cleared the appointment of nine new AICC secretaries and a screening committee for poll-bound Telangana.

Senior Congress leader Bhakt Charan Dass is the chairperson of Telangana Screening committee, while Jothimani Sennimalai and Sharmistha Mukherjee have been made members of the panel.

 

Gandhi also cleared the appointment of Nana Patole, a former MP, as chairman of the Kisan Khet Mazdoor (farmers-farm labourers) Congress, with immediate effect, a statement from AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said. He hails from Maharashtra and had resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress earlier this year.

Patole, currently the vice president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, was elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket from Bhandara-Gondiya in 2014 defeating NCP heavyweight and former Union Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel, but quit the party in December accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of failing to address issues of farmers.

Zenith Sangma from Meghalaya was made Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, Charles Pyngrope of Meghalaya was made AICC Secretary for Manipur, while Manipur's Victor Keishing was made Secretary for Meghalaya.

Ampareen Lyngdoh was made secretary for Meghayala and Pradyut Bordoloi from Assam was made secretary for Nagaland, while Pradyot Deb Burman from Tripura was made AICC secretary of Sikkim, another statement from Gehlot said.

Bhupen Kumar Borah, who hails from Assam, has been appointed AICC Secretary and assigned the state of Tripura while Sudhir Sharma from Himachal Pradesh has been assigned Jammu and Kashmir. Sirivella Prasad from Andhra Pradesh has been made Secretary for Tamil Nadu.

The Congress president also approved the appointment of Mehendra Singh Bodh as acting chairman of SC department of Madhya Pradesh PCC.

Besides, Lalit Mehra was made the chairman of the research department for Rajasthan, B S Shiju for Kerala PCC and Ulhas Parab for Goa PCC and Idris Gandhi as chairman of the research department for Chhattisgarh PCC.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, telangana screening panel, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad Airport gets ACI ASQ World No 1 trophy for 2nd consecutive year

The airport was adjudged World no 1 Airport in its category in 2016 as well, a press release from GMR said.
 

Woman who lost 100kgs after weight-loss surgery hangs self, new figure depressed her

Her husband Gareth says she 'suffered most of her life', constantly obsessing about her size. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how this 111-year-old man still exercises every day

When it comes to diet, Tseng eats little junk food and makes sure he takes a filling breakfast (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s how you pair right jewellery with office wear

Be it statement pieces that are bold and daring or simple, elegant pearl-drop earrings can add a dose of oomph-factor. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Can’t wait? Here’s how you can install iOS 12 on your iPhone, right now

Some amazing features coming with iOS 12.
 

Techno Artistic Ganesha: Watch Lord Ganesha levitate, robot conduct Aarti

Robotic arms perform the Aarti while the pujaari is free to help with other duties.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Centre should allow government-led fixation of fuel prices: M Thambidurai

M Thambidurai

Is there a Jayalalithaa heir, or a will, Madras high court asks

J Jayalalithaa

Smart city issue: Sack Velumani, says MK Stalin

M.K. Stalin

PIL challenges quota in Telangana State Private Universitie

Hyderabad High Court

N Uttam Kumar Reddy vows to bring fuel under GST

N Uttam Kumar Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham