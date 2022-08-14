  
Nation Politics 14 Aug 2022 Stalin tells Jagan t ...
Nation, Politics

Stalin tells Jagan to drop plans on dams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 14, 2022, 1:34 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2022, 1:34 am IST
Since it was learnt that the Government of Andhra Pradesh had approved the construction of the two reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar, the move had caused great anguish among the people living in areas in and around Chennai as they depended on the river’s flows for drinking water and to a small extent for irrigation, Stalin said. — PTI
 Since it was learnt that the Government of Andhra Pradesh had approved the construction of the two reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar, the move had caused great anguish among the people living in areas in and around Chennai as they depended on the river’s flows for drinking water and to a small extent for irrigation, Stalin said. — PTI

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin urged his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, Jagan Mohan Reddy, not to go ahead with his government’s plan to build two reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar river near Mukkalakandigai and Katharapalli villages in Chittoor district as it was necessary to take the consent of the lower riparian State to have any construction across an inter-State river.

‘You may be aware that the Kosasthalaiyar river basin and Kosasthalaiyar river are inter-state in nature. The river basin covers a total area of 3727 sq km of which 877 sq km lies in Andhra Pradesh and 2850 sq km lies in Tamil Nadu,’ Stalin said in his letter to Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday.

Since it was learnt that the Government of Andhra Pradesh had approved the construction of the two reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar, the move had caused great anguish among the people living in areas in and around Chennai as they depended on the river’s flows for drinking water and to a small extent for irrigation, he said. 

 The Poondi reservoir, constructed across Kosasthalaiyar, was a vital source of drinking water for Chennai metropolitan area and any new reservoir across the river, its tributaries or sub-tributaries would affect the inflow into it, thus seriously affecting the drinking water supply to Chennai and its upper reaches, besides impacting irrigation in that area, affecting the livelihood of farmers, Stalin said.  

‘Being an inter-state river, the upper riparian state cannot plan or give approval or construct any new structure across Kosasthalaiyar without the consent of the lower riparian state. Hence it is disappointing that such a step has been taken, which will have a significant adverse impact on our State, especially on Chennai and its northern suburbs,’ he said.

Urging Jagan Mohan Reddy to instruct the authorities concerned in his Government not to go ahead with the proposed reservoir projects and also not to take up any new projects in the Kosasthalaiyar river basin area in Andhra Pradesh, he sought his personal intervention considering the sensitivity of the issue.

...
Tags: poondi reservoir, construction of two reservoirs across kosasthalaiyar river near mukkalakandigai
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

Animal activists said even when they go to government-run hospitals, they had to buy medicine and were completely unsatisfied with the treatment in many cases. (Representational DC Image)

Animal rights not a concern for authorities

Irrigation officials are planning to give water to farmers under the ayacut before August 25. Sources say they may even release the water on August 15 and give a pleasant surprise to farmers. (DC Image)

Kadem project repaired, water being stored

During British rule, the Bolaram police station was a jail-cum-police station and a number of freedom fighters were kept inside the building. (Image By Arrangement)

Bolaram police station, where Mahatma was kept prisoner

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (AFP)

MIM’s kavi sammelan recalls role of Muslims in freedom struggle



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Role of Muslim leaders in freedom struggle unrecognised: Owaisi

Owaisi said the first person to be taken to Kala Pani prison in the Andaman and Nicobar islands during the independence struggle was Maulvi Alauddin, the Imam of Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid. — Twitter

Nitish Kumar to work for Opposition parties unity in 2024 elections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with the media, in Patna, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Munugode development gets TRS boost after my resignation: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (DC file photo)

Nitish Kumar calls meet of MPs&MLAs today amid buzz on rift with BJP

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Nitish resigns as NDA's Chief Minister; stakes claim to form new govt

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->