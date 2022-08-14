  
Nation Politics 14 Aug 2022 'Overjoyed' ...
Nation, Politics

'Overjoyed' by response to Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 14, 2022, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2022, 12:22 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was “overjoyed and proud” of the “amazing response” to the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign across the nation. He urged citizens to share their photos along with the national flag on the official website dedicated to the campaign.

Apart from the BJP leaders, Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and prominent personalities from various sectors joined the campaign across the country as the three-day exercise began on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

“Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from different walks of life. This is a great way to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” tweeted the PM.

Union minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda hoisted the national flag at their residences and posted pictures on social media.

The BJP also held an exhibition on the eve of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, at its office here.

“Attended the poignant exhibition on ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ at BJP HQ that reminds us all of the pain of lakhs of our brothers and sisters during partition. We must never forget the cost that politics of hate and divide, driven by personal selfish interests imposed on us,” Mr Nadda said.

“I have always felt proud to hold the national flag and swear my unwavering loyalty to it. It is a great symbol of our freedom. On the occasion of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav I pray to God that all of us Indians fulfil the great ideal of living harmonious under the Tiranga,” tweeted Mr Deve Gowda and also uploaded a video of himself with the tiranga.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in a door-to-door campaign in Bengaluru to distribute the tricolour and interacted with the people and also. Union education minister Dharmedra Pradhan celebrated the event with children in Bhubaneswar. Former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi participated in a tricolour kites festival in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and inaugurated ‘Amrit Sarovar’ constructed as part of the Amrit Mahotsav.  

 

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, har ghar tiranga, 75th independence day, azadi ka amrut mahotsav
Location: India, Delhi


