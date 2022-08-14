If BJP misuses ED, all state ministers would be in jail: Bandi

Sanjay charged that some police officials and bureaucrats had become TRS stooges and were harassing BJP leaders and workers. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that if the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre wished to misuse its authority and order an ED investigation into corruption in Telangana, every minister and MLA would end up in jail. In the unlikely event of the Centre doing it, the media will accuse it of witch-hunting political opponents.

He was addressing gatherings in Alair Assembly constituency on the 12 day of his Praja Sangrama Padayatra on Sunday, and interacted with media personnel at Mothkur village.

On why the Centre had not ordered investigation by central agencies into the alleged acts of omission and commission by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Sanjay said that BJP would never interfere in the functioning of investigating agencies but allow the law to take its own course.

“The ruling party in Telangana has become a haven for murderers, rapists and sand and drug mafia dons,” he alleged.

The BJP leader regretted that advocates were being killed in broad daylight. “Two lawyers were killed within a fortnight. Last year, Gattu Vamana Rao and his wife were killed in Manthani,” he said while demanding legislation for protection of advocates.

Sanjay charged that some police officials and bureaucrats had become TRS stooges and were harassing BJP leaders and workers. “We are preparing a list of such police officials. Once the BJP comes to power, they would be shown their place,” he said.

The BJP leader said that the byelection to the Munugode Assembly seat would jeopardise the political career of several ministers and MLAs in the TRS.

To another question, he said that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had never criticised the Congress but only its state leadership.

He said that government schools were in pathetic condition and there was no money to even buy chalk pieces. Sanjay visited saloons and interacted with barbers and also met Gouravelli oustees from Husnabad during his yatra.