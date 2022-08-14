  
BJP leader seeks dismissal of Srinivas Goud

Published Aug 14, 2022, 10:32 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2022, 7:14 am IST
HYDERABAD: BJP legislator M. Raghunandan Rao demanded the immediate dismissal of excise minister V. Srinivas Goud for opening fire in a public place in Mahabubnagar. Rao said that Goud had snatched the weapon from his personal security officer, which was unbecoming of him.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he ridiculed top police officials for stating that the minister had fired rubber bullets.

Questioning the silence of the DGP M. Mahendar Reddy, Rao wanted him to explain why the weapon was not seized and why no case was registered into the incident. He said that Mahender Reddy either wants to become an advisor to the state government after his retirement or save the Mahabubnagar SP.

“If police fail to initiate action in this regard, we will file a writ petition in the High Court,” Rao said.

...
