Nation Politics 14 Aug 2021 Salur MLA to challen ...
Nation, Politics

Salur MLA to challenge Odisha MLA, says he will set up Telugu signboards in Kothia

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 14, 2021, 12:44 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2021, 12:44 am IST
Pottangi MLA announced that AP leaders and officials would be attacked if they dared to step into the disputed villages
Salur MLA Rajanna Dora. (Photo:Facebook)
 Salur MLA Rajanna Dora. (Photo:Facebook)

Visakhapatnam: Undeterred by an Odisha MLA’s threats to attack AP leaders, Salur MLA Rajanna Dora said he is determined to fix Telugu signboards in all the disputed Kothia villages from August 16.

The Pottangi MLA Peetam Padhi and his followers had camped in a disputed village for two days and announced that AP leaders and officials would be attacked if they dared to step into the disputed villages.

 

Dora told Deccan Chronicle on Friday that he would start fixing signboards in Telugu to popularise all the welfare schemes launched by the AP government in the last two years, with names of the villages, directions to the PHCs and road indicators.

“This apart, I will bring the Odisha MLA’s threat to the notice of chief minister Jagan as also the state chief secretary. I will also take legal opinion for filing a case in the Supreme Court seeking the MLA’s disqualification as he has issued threats in the public,’’ Dora said.

 

Dora noted that the Supreme Court in an order on December 2, 1968, declared status quo vis-à-vis the dispute over the villages. Some 22 villages under five panchayats were involved in the dispute. The people in these villages enjoyed the benefits from both the states and at the same time participated in Grama Panchayat and MPP elections held by the AP government.

They are also enjoying the benefits of the Ammavodi, Cheyutha and Rythu Bharosa schemes launched by the AP government, he said.

Except for three or four villages, the rest favour merger with Andhra Pradesh. The reason is their close proximity to the three public health centres located in Tonam, Mokkam and Saluru.

 

...
Tags: rajanna dora, telugu signboards, peetam padhi, odisha
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

A distance of about 20km will be reduced for travel on this road to reach Kagaznagar, compared to travel via Kautala or Penchikapet from Gudem. — Representational image/AFP

Bridge on border between Gudem and Aheri to open soon

The Jagananna Vidya Kanuka started with the aim to ensure that the beginning of an academic year should not be a burden to parents. — Representational image/DC

47,32,064 students in Andhra Pradesh to get Vidya Kanuka

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who rejected the argument of Opposition leaders said that this Bill would help in restoring religious harmony. He cited various beef related incidents that created communal tension in the area. — DC file photo

Assam Assembly passes cattle protection Bill

Software is being developed to generate e-permits, similar to what the commercial tax department does, which in the past used to issue books on permits and detect fraudulent practices. — DC file photo

E-Permits from Sept 1 in Andhra Pradesh marketing department



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sonia Gandhi takes the lead, invites Opposition to virtual meeting on August 20

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021. (PTI)

Bihar minister Shahnawaz Hussain slams Owaisi for creating Hindu-Muslim divide

The name of Owaisi’s party itself is All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen which mentions Muslim in its name. Owaisi’s All Indian United Muslim mission acts against the Hindus. — DC file photo

Opposition leaders march against Pegasus, manhandling of MPs in Rajya Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other opposition parties' leaders talks to the media at a protest march against the curtailment of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)

Eight ministers target Opposition, ask it to 'apologise' for Parliament ruckus

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during their meeting in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->