Nail all fake challan racketeers: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, enraged at the fake challans scam in the stamps and registration department, directed officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the racket and nail the culprits.

Reportedly, Reddy spoke to officials of the department on Friday for first-hand feedback into the scam. He also wanted to know its impact on revenue collection.

He called for measures to recover the amounts from all those involved in the racket. Officials pointed out that there were some glitches in the software used in the department, which gave scope for such devious people to issue fake challans. They said that changes have now been made to the software, which has since been linked to NIC and CFMS to ensure a transparent registration process.

They said that around Rs 40 lakh was recovered from the scam accused.