Harish Rao accuses BJP, Congress of dividing dalits

Speaking to the media in Huzurabad on Saturday, Harish Rao said that the Dalit Bandhu will be implemented in Huzurabad constituency as a pilot project. (Photo: @trsharish)

KARIMNAGAR: The BJP and the Congress are trying to divert the attention of public by creating doubts about implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme, which has been introduced by the TRS government, alleged finance minister T. Harish Rao.

Speaking to the media in Huzurabad on Saturday, Harish Rao said that the scheme will be implemented in Huzurabad constituency as a pilot project with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore covering around 20,000 Dalit families.

He clarified that the scheme was not restricted only to Huzurabad constituency and the opposition parties were trying to create confusion among the people with their distortions. He reminded that the state government had decided on the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the previous Assembly session itself.

During his visit to Huzurabad, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will first hand over cheques to around 15 beneficiaries.

Criticising BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rao said that rather than appreciate the special scheme, the BJP leader was trying to create disputes among Dalits and encouraging them to go against the TRS. If Sanjay has any concern for Dalits, then he must go to Delhi and exert pressure on the BJP government to sanction Rs 40 lakh to each Dalit family, he said.

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar, former minister E. Peddi Reddy, SC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas, TRS leaders Padi Koushik Reddy and Vakulabaranam Krishna Mohan were present.