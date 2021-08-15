Nation Politics 14 Aug 2021 Dalit Bandhu to be i ...
Dalit Bandhu to be implemented across state, assures CS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 15, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Somesh went on to disclose that CM will hand over cheques of Rs.10 lakh to 15 beneficiaries of the Dalit community on Monday
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was speaking after holding a review meeting with SC Development secretary Rahul Bojja and district collector R.V. Karnan at the collectorate conference hall in Karimnagar district. (Photo:@TelanganaCS)
KARIMNAGAR: Dalit Bandhu introduced by the state government is a wonderful scheme, which will be implemented across the state, assured Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar during his visit of Karimnagar on Saturday.
He was speaking after holding a review meeting with SC Development secretary Rahul Bojja and district collector R.V. Karnan at the collectorate conference hall in Karimnagar district.

Somesh Kumar went on to disclose that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will hand over cheques of Rs.10 lakh to 15 beneficiaries of the Dalit community on Monday. He assured that the scheme will be implemented all across the state to benefit each of the eligible beneficiaries.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Bojja said the Dalit Bandhu scheme is being implemented in Huzurabad constituency as a pilot project. He pointed out that the state government has a list of all Dalit beneficiaries as per a total family survey conducted in the past. Details of those families not enrolled in that survey as well as new eligible beneficiaries could also be added to the list.

Such beneficiaries will be selected after conducting grama sabhas, the department secretary stated. A Dalit security fund will also be started, he added.

