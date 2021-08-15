Nation Politics 14 Aug 2021 Ashok Gajapati Raju ...
Nation, Politics

Ashok Gajapati Raju gaining control over MANSAS, Simhachalam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 15, 2021, 12:40 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2021, 7:17 am IST
On Saturday, executive officer of Simhachalam MV Suryakala called on Ashok Gajapati Raju at his Vizianagaram palace
On June 17 Ashok Gajapati Raju issued a statement that both executive officers had violated protocol and offended him during his visit to both the places after the High Court reinstated him on June 14. — PTI
 On June 17 Ashok Gajapati Raju issued a statement that both executive officers had violated protocol and offended him during his visit to both the places after the High Court reinstated him on June 14. — PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Desam politburo member and chairman of MANSAS and Simhachalam Devasthanam P Ashok Gajapati Raju is slowly gaining control over both the trusts, two months after he was reinstated by the High Court.

On Saturday, executive officer of Simhachalam MV Suryakala called on Ashok Gajapati Raju at his Vizianagaram palace, two months after he was reinstated and explained to him the activities and development of the temple. She assured him that hereafter she would update him about all activities of the temple and seek his suggestions. She also detailed to him the reasons for the crash of Dwajasthambam and erection of a new and temporary pillar.

 

However, the executive officer of MANSAS, D. Venkateswara Rao, is yet to meet him despite several letters sent to him for a meeting to discuss trust affairs.

Ignoring his letters, the executive officer filed a case in One Town police station against Ashok Gajapati Raju and some of the employees of MANSAS on charges of violating Covi-19 guidelines and attacking him. The case was filed on July 22. The employees were demanding clearance of pending wages.

Earlier, on June 17 Ashok Gajapati Raju issued a statement that both executive officers had violated protocol and offended him during his visit to both the places after the High Court reinstated him on June 14.

 

Regarding the Simhachalam temple episode, Rajue said that Suryakala and commissioner of endowments Padala Arjuna Rao did not bother to meet him though it was part of protocol. The temple priests did not tie the head-gear normally done to important dignitaries, particularly hereditary trustees and chairman, he said.

“Now after the recent High Court order, things are falling in place. Banks have released funds, salaries have been paid to all employees and the executive officer of Simhachalam called on him,’’ said a close aide of Raju.

 

...
Tags: td politburo ashok gajapathi raju, chairman of mansas simhachalam board ashok gajapathi raju, ashok reinstated by high court, simhachalam eo suryakala, dwajasthambam crash simhachalam temple, mansas eo d venkateswara rao, mansas, simhachalam temple
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 15 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Babu Ram, ASI with Jammu & Kashmir Police, has been posthumously awarded India's highest peacetime gallantry award Ashok Chakra. (Twitter/@JmuKmrPolice)

J&K police awarded Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra

Twenty-three ITBP personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry out of which 20 have been awarded for their bravery in the clash with Chinese PLA troops. (Twitter)

In a first, 20 ITBP personnel awarded for fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh

President Kovind also sought to address the concerns raised by protesting farmers' unions against the three contentious farm laws, saying the series of agricultural marketing reforms will empower our annadata' farmers and help them get better price for their produce. (Twitter)

Parliament is temple of indian democracy: the president

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants the agriculture department to use technology to provide knowledge to farmers, said H Arun Kumar, Agriculture commissioner. (Twitter)

‘Knowledge on Wheels’ to educate farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assam Assembly passes cattle protection Bill

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who rejected the argument of Opposition leaders said that this Bill would help in restoring religious harmony. He cited various beef related incidents that created communal tension in the area. (PTI)

Kovind unveils MK’s portrait in Tamil Nadu Assembly

“We will learn both scripture and science. We will explore both the heavens and oceans. We will unravel the mysteries of the moon. And we’ll sweep our streets clean too,” the President said those lines summed up the progressive thinking of the people of the state. — PTI

SC pulls up CBI, IB, cops for inaction over complaints by CJs

Supreme Court. (PTI)

PM Modi chairs UNSC meeting, takes aim at China, raises maritime security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

India, China pull back from Gogra

Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->