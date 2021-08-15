Ashok Gajapati Raju gaining control over MANSAS, Simhachalam

On June 17 Ashok Gajapati Raju issued a statement that both executive officers had violated protocol and offended him during his visit to both the places after the High Court reinstated him on June 14. — PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Desam politburo member and chairman of MANSAS and Simhachalam Devasthanam P Ashok Gajapati Raju is slowly gaining control over both the trusts, two months after he was reinstated by the High Court.

On Saturday, executive officer of Simhachalam MV Suryakala called on Ashok Gajapati Raju at his Vizianagaram palace, two months after he was reinstated and explained to him the activities and development of the temple. She assured him that hereafter she would update him about all activities of the temple and seek his suggestions. She also detailed to him the reasons for the crash of Dwajasthambam and erection of a new and temporary pillar.

However, the executive officer of MANSAS, D. Venkateswara Rao, is yet to meet him despite several letters sent to him for a meeting to discuss trust affairs.

Ignoring his letters, the executive officer filed a case in One Town police station against Ashok Gajapati Raju and some of the employees of MANSAS on charges of violating Covi-19 guidelines and attacking him. The case was filed on July 22. The employees were demanding clearance of pending wages.

Earlier, on June 17 Ashok Gajapati Raju issued a statement that both executive officers had violated protocol and offended him during his visit to both the places after the High Court reinstated him on June 14.

Regarding the Simhachalam temple episode, Rajue said that Suryakala and commissioner of endowments Padala Arjuna Rao did not bother to meet him though it was part of protocol. The temple priests did not tie the head-gear normally done to important dignitaries, particularly hereditary trustees and chairman, he said.

“Now after the recent High Court order, things are falling in place. Banks have released funds, salaries have been paid to all employees and the executive officer of Simhachalam called on him,’’ said a close aide of Raju.