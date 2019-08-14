Nation Politics 14 Aug 2019 Hunt for flood aid: ...
Nation, Politics

Hunt for flood aid: BS Yediyurappa off to Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Aug 14, 2019, 4:51 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 5:57 am IST
Rain damage across the state will be assessed within a week, says Yediyurappa.
B.S. Yediyurappa
 B.S. Yediyurappa

Shivamogga: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa revealed on Tuesday that he would leave for New Delhi Thursday evening to meet Union ministers and seek aid from the Centre for rehabilitation work in flood-hit areas of the state.

He pointed out that Union ministers, Niramala Sitaraman and Amit Shah had assessed the flood situation in the state , but said that an exact picture of the damage caused would be available in a week.

 

Mr Yediyurappa , who was on a visit to his hometown of Shivamogga, vowed to make it a model district and his assembly constituency of Shikaripura, a model taluk of the state.  Touring the flood-hit  parts of the district to assess the damage  caused, he announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation from the state government to each of those who had lost their homes in the disaster and a Rs 1 lakh compensation for those whose houses were partially damaged by an overflowing river Tunga.

In Shivamogga city, Mr Yediyurappa  announced that a protection wall would be built for the river Tunga to prevent it from overflowing and promised to release Rs 50 crore for repair of roads, bridges and properties in the city.

At Anjanapura, he announced Rs 1, 300 crore for irrigation projects in both Shikaripura and Soraba taluks and Rs 50 crore for the initial work on  the Shivamogga airport. The Chief Minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sanmana Yojana eligible farmers would receive Rs 4,000 each from the state government and as a first instalment Rs 2,000 would be deposited in their accounts.  Urging farmers not to despair, he said they could rely on the  state government to bail them out if they were in trouble.

...
Tags: b.s. yediyurappa, amit shah, niramala sitaraman
Location: India, Karnataka, Shimoga


Latest From Nation

According to authorities, the decision on Onam celebration would be taken very soon.

Onam fete may be scaled down

BS Yeddyurappa

‘Don’t lobby for berths, focus on relief work’

Anant Hegde

Irate villagers take Uttara Kannada BJP MP Anant Hegde to task

The extent of damage is likely to be high, as the area is home to commercial crops like coffee, arecanut, pepper, cardamom and tracts of paddy fields.

Karnataka floods: Malnad takes beating, Mudigere worst hit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Madame Tussauds decides to make statue in her honour

Sridevi.
 

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

The entire incident was recorded live on Facebook by Sharma. The video went viral and is winning heart. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in '83: Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
 

Mi Band 4 Review: So good, it makes the Mi Band 3 look ancient

The MI Band 4 features a larger screen that displays content in colour and also supports tons of custom watch-faces.
 

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

Ambani on Monday announced the roll-out of Jio Fiber from September 5, promising free voice calls for life from landlines.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

MIM looks for 80 seats in Maharashtra polls

Asaduddin Owaisi

Rahul Gandhi aide blamed for all Congress’ ills

Koppula Raju

Stop trying to interfere in India's internal matter, Amarinder tells Pak minister

The chief minister recently reiterated that Kashmir was an internal matter of India and Pakistan should not link it with diplomatic or trade ties between the two nations. (Photo: File)

No divergent voices in Cong, done in unconstitutional manner: Priyanka on Article 370

She accused the Narendra Modi government of not following procedures while nullifying Article 370. (Photo: File)

I know more Sanskrit scriptures than those who question my Hindu identity: Mamata

Referring to BJP's allegations that Durga Puja is being curtailed in the state by the TMC government, she said the saffron party should first look into the work it has done since it came to power at the Centre. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham