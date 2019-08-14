Nation Politics 14 Aug 2019 Ex-union minister Da ...
Nation, Politics

Ex-union minister Dattatreya slams KCR for not fulfilling promises

ANI
Published Aug 14, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 9:35 am IST
He contended that KCR ignored Karimnagar, Ramagundam regions of the state while spending crores on the Kaleshwaram project.
Former Union minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya, on Tuesday, accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of not keeping his election promise of waiving loans of the farmers in the state.

"KCR took Rs 4,000 crore loans from the bank for the Kaleshwaram project, but could not fulfil his election promise of waiving loans of Rs 1 lakh each. Farmers have no money. I urge him to waive the loans taken by the farmers so that they can take new loans from the banks," Dattatreya said.

 

Continuing his tirade against the chief minister, the BJP leader said that KCR, during his election campaigning, had also promised to give Rs 3,000 each to the unemployed youth, but has not yet fulfilled it.

He further contended that KCR ignored Karimnagar, Ramagundam and Peddapalli regions of the state while spending crores on the Kaleshwaram project over the last six years.

With an estimated cost of Rs 80,500 crore, the Kaleshwaram Lifting Irrigation Project (KLIP) is the costliest irrigation project taken up by a state.

It will irrigate 7,38,851 hectares of land in the district of Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Medak, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy.

...
Tags: bandaru dattatreya, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


