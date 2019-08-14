Nation Politics 14 Aug 2019 BJP working presiden ...
BJP working president JP Nadda to chair meeting of party general secretaries today

ANI
Published Aug 14, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 1:19 pm IST
New Delhi: BJP working president JP Nadda will chair a meeting of the party's general secretaries in Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The meeting will be held at 7:30 pm at the party's headquarters in the national capital and will majorly focus on the review of their ongoing membership drive.

 

The BJP is buoyed by the success of its ambitious membership drive as the party has already crossed its target of 2.20 crore and is looking to double the figure in the wake of its mammoth victory in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources in the party, a considerable number of members have joined through the NamoApp as well.

The BJP is likely to achieve the target of adding 4 crore new members under this drive which was launched on July 6, as per statistics projected by the party. The originally set aim was to enroll two crore new members into the party fold.

Owing to the bumper response, the drive has been extended till August 20 as the senior party leaders expect the tally to cross 5 crores. The program was earlier scheduled to end on August 11.

