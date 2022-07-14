  
Nation Politics 14 Jul 2022 Prez poll: Sena lawm ...
Nation, Politics

Prez poll: Sena lawmakers supporting Uddhav Thackeray not attend Murmu meet

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 14, 2022, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2022, 12:16 pm IST
National Democratic Alliance Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu (Twitter)
 National Democratic Alliance Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu (Twitter)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs loyal to former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will not attend a meeting to be held in Mumbai on Thursday for the presidential poll campaign of National Democratic Alliance nominee Droupadi Murmu.

"We are not going for the meeting. There is no message yet whether Murmu will visit Uddhavji at 'Matoshree'," Sena's Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut told PTI.

'Matoshree' is the private residence of Thackeray in Bandra area of Mumbai.

Thackeray on Tuesday announced his party's support for Murmu in the July 18 presidential election.

He had said the Sena was announcing support for Murmu without any pressure, while acknowledging that this is the first occasion wherein a tribal woman is getting the opportunity to become the country's president.

The Shiv Sena has 19 members in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha.

It has 55 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, whose current strength is 287 due to the death of a legislator. Out of the 55 Sena MLAs, 15 are with Thackeray, while the others have joined the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Last month, a rebellion led by Shinde against the party leadership led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led tripartite government comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Murmu had earlier served as the governor of Jharkhand.

The Opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu in the presidential election.

...
Tags: 2022 presidential elections, droupadi murmu
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Maharashtra government has decided to reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively. (Representational image: PTI)

Maharashtra cuts petrol price by Rs 5 per litre, diesel by Rs 3

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

Opposition leaders to discuss joint Vice Presidential candidate on July 17

Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18. (PTI)

Demolition, jobs for Agniveers, attacks on migrants in J-K to figure in Parl session

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (ANI)

Suspected monkeypox case found in Kerala, samples sent for testing



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi abroad on private trip, will miss key Congress meeting

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has once again left for Europe on a personal visit. (PTI file photo)

Shah’s grand strategy bears fruit in Maharshtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Shinde, Fadnavis meet Modi in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

TMC plans action on Mahua amidst Kali remarks row

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha stage a protest demonstration in front of Bowbazar Police Station demanding immediate arrest of TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her remarks on Goddess Kali, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Thackeray faction predicts Shinde government will fall in 6 months

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Shiv Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->