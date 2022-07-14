  
CM Jagan to disburse ₹261.52 crore to 2.61 lakh beneficiaries today

Published Jul 14, 2022, 11:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2022, 12:04 am IST
VIJAYAWADA / VISAKHAPATNAM: For the fourth consecutive year, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will on Friday credit at the touch of a button financial assistance of total ₹261.52 crore into bank accounts of as many as 2,61,516 beneficiaries of the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme.

Officials say Vahana Mitra is giving a boost to the transport sector while promoting self-employment.

Visakhapatnam collector A. Mallikarjuna confirmed on Thursday that the CM will reach Visakhapatnam for taking part in the Vahana Mitra function at AU Engineering College grounds around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Till Thursday afternoon, holding of the programme was doubtful due to bad weather conditions, including showers in the morning.

In the evening, however, a team led by state coordinator of CM’s tour Raghuram inspected the stage and arrangements at the engineering college. Some schools like Visakha Valley have declared a holiday on Friday for all classes in view of the Chief Minister's visit.

Officials said since the formation of Y.S. Jagan government, assistance given to each driver under YSR Vahana Mitra is ₹40,000 so far. They explained that 2,36,343 beneficiaries received ₹236.34 crore in 2019–20; 2,73,476 beneficiaries got ₹273.47 crore in 2020–21; 2,54,646 beneficiaries received ₹254.64 crore in 2021–22 and 2,61,520 beneficiaries are getting ₹261.52 crore for year 2022–23. In all, total ₹1,025.97 crore are going to the beneficiaries under YSR Vahana Mitra.

Among the beneficiaries in 2022–23 are SCs 63,594; STs 10,472; BCs 1,44,166; Kapus 21,481; Minorities (Muslim, Christians) 5,267; and others 16,536; totalling to 2,61,516.

