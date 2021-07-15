Telangana Cabinet okays food policy

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved Telangana Food Processing Policy and Telangana Logistics Policy. Since the paddy yield is increasing regularly, it has been decided to set up food processing units in a big way in the state. It has also been decided to set up 10 special food processing zones in the first phase.

The Cabinet instructed the officials concerned to ensure that these zones are set up in not less than 500 acres up to 1,000 acres and by 2024-25, state-wide food processing zones are set up in 10,000 acres. It has decided to give incentives for the entrepreneurs who come to invest in the sector.

The government would procure and develop all basic infrastructure facilities and allocate lands to those eligible among the applicants. Through this, it is estimated to attract Rs 25,000 crore investment, providing 70,000 direct and indirect employment to three lakh people. Special incentives will be given to the food processing units, which have international quality.

Construction of any residential or other structures in the buffer zone, which is within 500 meters around the zone will not be allowed. The cabinet has decided to extend the last date for the entrepreneurs to apply from July 12 to July 31.

The Cabinet has recognised that due to the Corona pandemic, when people were not able to venture out, the logistics sector played a very useful role in extending commodity service to the people. Basic infrastructure facilities including godowns, cold storages, dry ports, truck dak parking and others will be developed in the logistics sector.

A dry port will be set up in 1,400 acres in the state (multi-model logistic park) under the PPA mode. Two new integrated container depots (ICD) like the Concur ICD at Sanathnagar will be set up in coordination with the customs department to encourage more exports from the state. The Cabinet has also approved the decision to set up another 10 Integrated parks all over the state as was done at Batasingaram. A centre for excellence in skill development in this sector with international standards will also come up with the help of TASK.

It was also decided to set up logistic parks in all districts in the state. Entrepreneurs who will set up multi-model logistic parks and warehouses will be given incentives. Through this, all over the state in the logistic sector, 1 lakh people directly and 2 lakh people indirectly would get employment. For this, the Cabinet has instructed the industries department to take measures to attract Rs 10,000 crore worth investments.

The Cabinet has decided to encourage and inspire farmers to take up oil palm cultivation in 20 lakh acres. As part of this, Rs 26,000 per acre will be given to farmers in the first year, Rs 5000 per acre in the second and third years as input financial incentive.