Striving for national festival status to Bonalu: Kishan Reddy

Published Jul 15, 2021, 2:32 am IST
To mark the occasion, Kishan Reddy presented silk clothes to the deity and performed a special puja
The minister also said that Telangana's grandiose Bonalu celebrations were one-of-a-kind and remain unparalleled.
 The minister also said that Telangana’s grandiose Bonalu celebrations were one-of-a-kind and remain unparalleled. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy said that he was trying his best to include Bonalu in the Union government’s list of national festivals.
He was speaking at the Lal Darwaja Simhavahini Mahankali Ammavari Bonalu celebrations at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, Kishan Reddy presented silk clothes to the deity and performed a special puja.

 

Later, speaking to the media, he stated that the temple committee has been organising the festival at Telangana Bhavan for the past seven years. He prayed that the Ammavaru would free the world from Covid-19 and appealed to everyone to be united in the fight against the pandemic.

The minister also said that Telangana’s grandiose Bonalu celebrations were one-of-a-kind and remain unparalleled.

Kishan Reddy wished the people of Telangana state the best of Bonalu festivities and urged the people to celebrate it by maintaining the Covid-19 protocol.

 

