Nation Politics 14 Jul 2021 Smriti, Scindia, Son ...
Nation, Politics

Smriti, Scindia, Sonowal on powerful panels as govt reconstitutes cabinet committees

PTI
Published Jul 14, 2021, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2021, 12:27 am IST
Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal as the new members of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs headed by PM
Smriti Irani, Sarbananda Sonowal and Scindia. (Photo:PTI)
 Smriti Irani, Sarbananda Sonowal and Scindia. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Days after a major reshuffle of the Modi ministry, the government reconstituted the powerful cabinet committees, bringing in Union ministers Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal as the new members of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs headed by the prime minister.

Union ministers Arjun Munda, Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur have been included in the rejigged Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat last night.

 

However, there has been no change in the composition of the country's highest decision-making body on security affairs -- the Cabinet Committee on Security -- and the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which takes call on all important government appointments in the rank of joint secretary and above.

The members of the Cabinet Committee on Security are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The two-member Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comprises the prime minister and the home minister.

 

The reconstituted Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs comprises the prime minister, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Giriraj Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya and Bhupender Yadav.

Irani, Sonowal, Giriraj Singh, Mandaviya and Yadav are the additions while former ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan are no longer part of it following their exclusion from the ministry.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has nine members: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan, according to the notification.

 

Earlier, former ministers D V Sadananda Gowda and Ravi Shankar Prasad were also part of this committee.

The members of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs are: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Arjun Munda, Pralhad Joshi, Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur.

Union Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan are special invitees to the committe.

Earlier, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were also part of it.

The rejigged Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth comprises PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

 

Rane, Scindia and Vaishnaw are the new members.

The members of the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development are: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Singh Puri and Bhupender Yadav.

The special invitees in this committee are: Nitin Gadkari, RCP Singh and G Kishan Reddy.

Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupender Yadav are the new members while RCP Singh and G Kishan Reddy are new special invitees.

Earlier, former union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Santosh Kumar Gangwar and union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey were members of this committee while Smriti Irani and Prahalad Singh Patel were special invitees.

 

The members of the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation are Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri while Jitendra Singh is a special invitee. Earlier, Puri was a special invitee.

...
Tags: smriti irani, bhupender yadav, sarbananda sonowal, cabinet committee, arjun munda, virendra kumar, parliamentary affairs, kiren rijiju, bjp, cabinet reshuffle
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sources said a Rs 1 crore defamation suit will be filed against Koushik Reddy for making the allegation of bribe-taking against Manickam Tagore. (DC Image)

Legal notice to Padi Koushik Reddy over bribe allegation against Tagore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the interaction with Chief Ministers of North Eastern states on Covid-19 situation via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Modi cautions on possible third wave of Covid-19

Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala. (Photo:DC)

TTD may adopt Israeli tech to strengthen security at Tirumala

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI Photo)

AP strips top bureaucrat of GAD responsibility



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)

Owaisi slams RSS chief, says hatred against Muslims emanates from Hindutva

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Cooperatives a state subject, says Congress

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan. (Photo:PTI)

Amarinder meets Sonia, says discussed government issues

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (PTI)

Shiv Sena MLA urges Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with PM Modi, BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.(Photo:Twitter@CMOMaharashtra/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->