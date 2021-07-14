Nation Politics 14 Jul 2021 MHA asks states to o ...
Nation, Politics

MHA asks states to order cops not to register cases under scrapped section of IT Act

PTI
Published Jul 14, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Recently, the SC had said that it was shocking that the judgment striking down the law has not been implemented even now
The Supreme Court early this month issued a notice to the Centre on the use of Section 66A of the IT Act and said that it was shocking that the judgment striking down the law has not been implemented even now. (DC file photo)
 The Supreme Court early this month issued a notice to the Centre on the use of Section 66A of the IT Act and said that it was shocking that the judgment striking down the law has not been implemented even now. (DC file photo)

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday asked the states to direct their police not to register cases under the repealed Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 related to posting online comments.

The Supreme Court in 2015 had struck down the controversial Section 66A of the IT Act that made posting "offensive" comments online a crime punishable by jail, after a long campaign by defenders of free speech.

 

However, recently, the apex court had said that it was shocking that the judgment striking down the law has not been implemented even now.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has requested states and Union Territories (UTs) to direct all police stations under their jurisdiction not to register cases under the repealed Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, a home ministry statement said.

The ministry said it has also asked the states and UTs to sensitise law enforcement agencies for the compliance of the order issued by the Supreme Court on March 24, 2015.

 

The MHA has also requested that if any case has been booked in states and UTs under section 66A of the IT Act, 2000, such cases should be immediately withdrawn.

The Supreme Court in its judgment on March 24, 2015 in the matter of Shreya Singhal Vs. Union of India had struck down Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This made Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 null and void with effect from the date of the order and hence no action could be taken under this section.

The section of the law provides police power to arrest a person for posting "offensive" content online and provides for a three-year jail term.

 

The Supreme Court early this month issued a notice to the Centre on the use of Section 66A of the IT Act and said that it was shocking that the judgment striking down the law has not been implemented even now.

...
Tags: section 66a, supreme court, home affairs, it act, free speech, information technology act, 2000
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

AP High Court.

Two top AP officials issued NBWs in contempt case

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO

Telangana Cabinet okays food policy

News

New AP servers slow, delay registration of properties

People crowd a market after further ease in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, in Patna. (Representational Photo:PTI)

States/UTs told to enforce rules, check crowds' surge



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amarinder meets Sonia, says discussed government issues

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (PTI)

TTDP chief Ramana meets KCR, amid talks of switchover

Telangana Telugu Desam Party (T-TDP) president L Ramana. (DC Image)

TS clears draft annual job plan, Cabinet meeting to continue today, first in history

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao began at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Cairn wins French court order to seize Indian properties in Paris

Cairn Energy Plc has secured a French court order to seize some 20 government properties in Paris to recover a part of the USD 1.72 billion due from New Delhi.(Photo: Twitter @CairnEnergy)

Former TRS leader Etala Rajender joins BJP

Etala Rajender joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->