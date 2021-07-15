Amit Shah to campaign for Etala in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Union home minister Amit Shah would hold a public meeting in Huzurabad as part of the party campaign for Huzurabad byelections.

A BJP Telangana delegation met Amit Shah on Wednesday in Delhi. The team led by Sanjay Kumar, and consisted of Union minister G Kishan Reddy, state affairs in charge Tarun Chugh, former minister Etala Rajendar, former MPs AP Jithendhar Reddy, Vivek Venkataswamy, former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy and other leaders interacted with the Union home minister and explained him the party’s strategy to win Huzurabad constituency.

After the meeting, Sanjay Kumar spoke to the media and said Amit Shah was interested to visit Telangana soon. Amit Shah was confident that the BJP would win the Huzurabad bypoll, Sanjay Kumar said, adding that he also studied survey reports predicting the BJP win with bumper majority in the bypoll.

The BJP state president said after Eatala joined the party, this was the first meeting with Amit Shah. He said Amit Shah had invited them on Tuesday night to meet him in Delhi and that was why they visited Delhi and met the union home minister. Sanjay Kumar said he also invited Amit Shah for his padayatra which would start on August 9.

Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and said it was scared, having no suitable candidate to fight the election in Huzurabad. All TRS and state intelligence surveys reported that the BJP would win the election, Sanjay said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajender said they explained the situation in Telangana under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s rule and invited Amit Shah to the state for bypoll campaign.

He said that Amit Shah promised to visit Huzurabad before the election notification and boosted them to fight the election and the unethical activities of the TRS in the constituency.