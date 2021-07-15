57,000 Telangana jobs on cards

HYDERABAD: As many as 56,979 vacancies have been identified in 28 government departments, which will be filled through direct recruitment exams.

The vacancy details were placed before the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. However, the Cabinet felt that these details were incomplete and gave five days' time for secretaries to submit full details on vacancies.

The maximum vacancies of 21,507 were identified in the home department followed by health department at 10,048, higher education department 3,825, BC welfare department 3,538, SC development department 1,967, tribal welfare department 1,700, revenue department 1,441, minorities welfare department 1,437, panchayat raj and rural development 1,391, secondary education department 1,384, irrigation department 1,222, MA&UD 1,148 and environment and forests 1,096 vacancies.

The remaining departments have vacancies ranging from 26 to 980 except IT department which has just four vacancies. The Cabinet examined the vacancy details and instructed the officials to divide employees based on the new zonal system and new districts and to categorise vacant posts district and zone wise and also to take measures to fill the vacant posts created due to the promotions before issuing job notifications.

The Cabinet felt that due to the modern changes that are taking place in the society and employment sector, there is a need to create new and modern jobs. At the same time, the Cabinet also felt that there is a need to remove certain non-relevant posts and these changes should be brought in the employment sector.

The administrative set up should update itself regularly and offer better services near to the people and measures to be taken in this direction, the Cabinet has instructed secretaries and officials.

It said the division of employees between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had been completed and those remaining 200 to 300 Telangana employees in AP would be brought back. Officials were directed to identify the vacant posts, and submit a report to the cabinet sub-committee. The Cabinet also instructed that all assets of the government organisations and institutions should be recorded and compiled department wise.