106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Politics 14 Jul 2020 Sachin Pilot sacked ...
Nation, Politics

Sachin Pilot sacked as Rajasthan deputy chief minister, state Congress president

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 14, 2020, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2020, 2:44 pm IST
Two of his loyalists ministers, too, have been sacked from their posts.
file image of Sachin Pilot.
 file image of Sachin Pilot.

In a dramatic development, Congress leader Sachin Pilot was on Tuesday removed from posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister, state unit president after he rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led government. Two of his loyalists ministers, too, were sacked from their posts.

Addressing the media, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Gobind Singh Dotasara would be the new Rajasthan state Congress chief.

 

After the Congress Legislature Party meeting, boycotted by the Pilot faction, the chief minister met the governor, Kalraj Mishra, with a list of his supporting MLAs and to also convey the sacking of Pilot and his two loyalists.

Coming out of the meeting, Gehlot told mediapersons that the Congress party was forced to take the decision: "We knew about the conspiracy since the last six months. The BJP was using money power to topple the government, just like it did in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. The BJP tried to poach our MLAs. The deputy CM was involved in the whole process. But I am happy we have succeeded to foil this plan."

Gehlot also claimed that 122 MLAs, both of Congress and other smaller parties and Independents, continue to support of the government.

However, Pilot seemingly defended himself on Twitter, tweeting that truth can be troublesome but it cannot be defeated. He has also removed all mentions of Congress and Rajasthan government from his Twitter profile.

The development came after the Pilot faction demanded a floor test, with state Food and Civil Supply Minister Ramesh Meena, one of the two sacked ministers, saying this would make it clear how many MLAs are with the Ashok Gehlot faction.

Meena and Vishvendra Singh, another minister who was sacked by the Congress, were among the Congress legislators who skipped both the Congress legislature party meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

"Floor test should be conducted in the assembly. This will expose the claim that the Ashok Gehlot government has the support of 109 MLAs," Meena said on Tuesday.

Congress MLA Deependra Singh Shekhawat too had raised the same demanded on Monday.

"We want a floor test at the earliest, which will make the situation crystal clear. We are with the Congress and Congress (state) president Sachin Pilot," Singh had told reporters yesterday.

Another Congress MLA Murari Lal Meena, who is close to Sachin Pilot, alleged that Chief Minister Gehlot neglected party leaders and workers who had worked hard for five years.

In a tweet, he claimed that the communities in eastern Rajasthan which cast votes in favour of the Congress were being neglected and promises made in elections not fulfilled. Improvement is necessary to saving the Congress. Otherwise the party will get only 11 seats in 2023 (assembly elections), Meena said.

...
Tags: sachin pilot, rajasthan congress, rajasthan government, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November 2020

File image of Sonia Gandhi, who heads the RGF.

Probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts ordered; Vendetta, says Congress

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a review meeting in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

Nirav Modi (file)

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot rebels openly, almost at point of no return

Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

'Gunda raj under Mamata govt': Nadda slams TMC over BJP MLA Debendra Nath's death

BJP president J P Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Nadda suspects CMO hand in Kerala gold smuggling case

BJP national president JP Nadda (PTI photo)

Gehlot faction claims support of 109 MLAs ahead of CLP meeting

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo)

Rajasthan Congress MLAs pledge their support for Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham