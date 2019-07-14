Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019 Final LIVE: ENG vs NZ; New Zealand post 33 in 10 overs
 
Nation Politics 14 Jul 2019 Need to expedite pro ...
Nation, Politics

Need to expedite process to elect new Cong prez: Shashidhar Reddy

PTI
Published Jul 14, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
'He (Gandhi) is no more the Congress president, he has made it very clear,' Reddy said.
Reddy, also former vice-chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), suggested that an interim president be declared for the party immediately as it cannot remain a headless organisation. (Photo: File)
 Reddy, also former vice-chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), suggested that an interim president be declared for the party immediately as it cannot remain a headless organisation. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former MLA Marri Shashidhar Reddy has suggested that the process to elect a new president in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down should be expedited and an interim chief be put in place for the confidence of the party's rank and file. "I think there is a need to expedite it. Because, the feedback from the grassroot level is that the party cadre is growing restless. What appears to be a leadership vacuum should not be allowed to continue for long," Reddy, son of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Marri Channa Reddy, told PTI here.

 "The perceived vacuum should not be allowed to continue particularly in the light of alleged use of money power and all kinds of intimidation by the BJP to wean away people from other parties," he said. "When I interact with people at the grassroot level, they ask me what should we do... (where are we heading). This question should not creep into the minds of Congress cadres and workers at the lower level. Because, they are the base," Reddy said.

 

The hardcore Congress workers, small or big, form the nucleus and the vacuum is creating anxiety in their minds which is not good for the party, he asserted. "We may be down, but we will not be out," he said.

Reddy, also former vice-chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), suggested that an interim president be declared for the party immediately as it cannot remain a headless organisation. "I am not an expert or somebody who can say what needs to be done. But, certainly, one of the suggestions I would like to make is that let them immediately declare an interim president," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, having declared that he is no more the president of Congress, is being described in news channels as a Member of Parliament, he said. "He (Gandhi) is no more the Congress president. He has made it very clear. So, it cannot be a headless organisation. Let there be an interim president... At least, that will give some confidence to the people," Reddy said.

The delay (in arriving at a decision about the replacement of Gandhi) is understandable as Gandhi's decision has stunned everybody, but there is a provision to declare the senior-most general secretary as interim president in case the president quits, he said.

Shashidhar Reddy, a staunch Congressman, had earlier appealed to CWC members and AICC office-bearers to quit their posts to give a free hand to the Gandhi scion to reorganise and revamp the party.

...
Tags: marri shashidhar reddy, congress, karnataka crisis
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kishan Reddy. (Photo: File)

Pak must stop funding terror camps, says MoS Home Kishan Reddy

The officials said while 5,270 pilgrims opted for the traditional 36-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district, 2,723 would take the shorter 12-km Baltal track in Ganderbal district. Over 1.75 lakh pilgrims have so far registered themselves for the 46-day long pilgrimage. (Photo: ANI)

Amarnath Yatra resumes from Jammu, biggest batch of 7,993 pilgrims leaves for Kashmir

The Congress on Sunday intensified efforts to persuade another rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy to return to the party fold, in a desperate bid to save the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka teetering in the wake of resignation of its legislators. (Photo: File)

K'taka crisis: Cong steps up efforts to persuade Ramalinga Reddy

The Vice President also appealed to the hospitals to adopt a government school to give preventive health care and to create more awareness among students. (Photo: PTI | File)

Vice President lauds Tamil Nadu for being medical hub of the country



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Hobbs & Shaw' premiere halted after electric sparks cause chaos

A still from 'Hobbs & Shaw'.
 

After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

In a bizarre incident, a Gwalior man who was charged for stealing Rs 20 was relieved of the theft charges in a Lok Adalat after 41 years of a legal battle. (Representational Image)
 

Odisha collector opts for government hospital for spouse's delivery

Agarwal expressed satisfaction on the hospital preparations given 103 children died due to encephalitis in 2016 in the same hospital. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

The mission would take off exactly 50 years after the astronauts of Apollo 11 made their historic voyage and would attempt a historic touchdown near the Moon's south pole, 'where water ice lurks in permanently shadowed craters'. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Newlyweds use makeshift boat to cross flooded road in Bihar

The incident took place in Forbisganj area of Araria district when the wedding party was returning to Jogbani from Garha village. (Photo: ANI)
 

After #JCBKiKhudayi, 'Mature Bag' memes take over the internet

According to the guy, if you carry bag to college, it would play a crucial role in winning you brownie points. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kartarpur talks: Agreement on allowing visa-free travel for Indian passport holders

In the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain a channel of communication and work towards finalisation of the agreement on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka crisis: BJP asks Kumaraswamy to resign immediately

BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo: File)

Portfolios to new Goa ministers on Monday, Chandrakant Kavlekar to be DyCM

Chandrakant Kavlekar, who was earlier leader of the opposition, would be designated as deputy chief minister, Sawant told reporters here on Sunday, but refused to divulge any further details. (Photo: ANI)

K'taka crisis: 'Jugaad' govt demolishing itself, says Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the Congress had formed the government with 'jugaad' which now appears to be demolishing itself due to internal conflicts. (Photo: File)

'Congress willing to settle demands of rebel MLAs,' says DK Shivakumar

Citing the law, Shivakumar observed the MLAs were elected on Congress ticket and voting against the party during a confidence motion in the Assembly would lead to loss of membership of the House. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham