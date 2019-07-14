Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

K'taka crisis: 'Jugaad' govt demolishing itself, says MA Naqvi

ANI
Published Jul 14, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Yeddyurappa accepted that he was in contact with the rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S) who are staying at a hotel in Mumbai.
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the Congress had formed the government with 'jugaad' which now appears to be demolishing itself due to internal conflicts. (Photo: File)
 Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the Congress had formed the government with 'jugaad' which now appears to be demolishing itself due to internal conflicts. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: As crisis looms over Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy-led government, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the Congress had formed the government with 'jugaad' which now appears to be demolishing itself due to internal conflicts.

"Let's see whether 'jugaad' will win or the people. The Congress party is fighting for 'jugaad'. They had formed the government with 'jugaad'. Their government appears to be demolishing itself because of their internal conflicts. Let's wait and watch," Naqvi told ANI.

 

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of several MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week.

On Saturday, five more dissident legislators -- Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraju, Munirathna and Roshan Baig -- approached the Supreme Court seeking its direction to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept their "voluntarily" resignations and not proceed to disqualify them.

A bunch of dissidents had earlier approached the top court with the same demand and the court had ordered a status quo in the case on Friday.

Taking advantage of the wonky state that the coalition is in, BJP's Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa had asked Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove his government's majority in the Assembly on Monday.

"The Chief Minister had said that he would not continue without seeking a trust vote. He should fulfill his commitment on Monday. We will wait till then," he had said.

Yeddyurappa accepted that he was in contact with the rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S) who are staying at a hotel in Mumbai.

"They are all happy and I am in touch with them," he said when asked if he is in contact with the rebel MLAs.

Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh, who took back their support from the coalition government on July 8, have written a letter to the Speaker asking him to arrange their seating in the opposition benches in the Assembly.

