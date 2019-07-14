Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019 Final LIVE: ENG vs NZ; Wood dismisses Taylor on 15
 
Nation Politics 14 Jul 2019 K'taka crisis: ...
Nation, Politics

K'taka crisis: CLP leader Siddaramaiah meets party MLAs in Bengaluru

ANI
Published Jul 14, 2019, 6:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 6:12 pm IST
The meeting comes ahead of BJP's demand for a trust vote in the state Assembly on Monday.
The Congress-JD(S) government has plunged into crisis following the resignation by several MLAs from the House. (Photo: ANI)
 The Congress-JD(S) government has plunged into crisis following the resignation by several MLAs from the House. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday held a meeting with party MLAs at Taj Vivanta here.

The Congress party has also called a meeting of the legislature party tomorrow.

 

The meeting comes ahead of BJP's demand for a trust vote in the state Assembly on Monday.

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah told ANI on Sunday that the meeting will be held before the start of the Assembly session tomorrow.

The Congress-JD(S) government has plunged into crisis following the resignation by several MLAs from the House.

Ten dissident Congress and JD(S) MLAs have moved the Supreme Court which has directed the Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to maintain status quo on their resignation and disqualification till July 16.

State BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa had asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his government's majority in the Assembly on Monday.

Kumaraswamy had on Friday told the Speaker that he was ready to seek a trust vote or face a no-confidence motion during the session which will go on July 26.

...
Tags: congress-jd(s) alliance, karnataka crisis, siddaramaiah, trust vote, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Praising the voluntary efforts of the people in the initiative, he also asserted that a nation's growth is also dependent on the contribution from every section of the society. (Photo: ANI)

Contribution of every section of society leads to nation's development: Adityanath

NIA had carried out four raids in the city and Nagapattinam district of the state on Saturday in a case pertaining to Ansarulla terrorist gang, which had conspired to wage a war against the Government of India. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

NIA arrests two in Tamil Nadu's Ansarulla case

The BJP leader also took a jibe at TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu saying that he wanted to be a national leader but failed miserably. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi quit as Cong prez as he was unable to run it effectively: ex-MP CM

There is an Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) crisis going on in the state due to which 176 children have lost their lives. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to their families. (Photo: ANI)

Nitish Kumar avoiding responsibilities over AES, floods in Bihar: Rabri Devi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

The 'Indori poha' is a breakfast staple made from flattened rice flakes. (Photo: Twitter @dakuwithchaku)
 

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

The scheme is focused on promoting self-employment and organisation of the rural poor. (ANI)
 

'Hobbs & Shaw' premiere halted after electric sparks cause chaos

A still from 'Hobbs & Shaw'.
 

After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

In a bizarre incident, a Gwalior man who was charged for stealing Rs 20 was relieved of the theft charges in a Lok Adalat after 41 years of a legal battle. (Representational Image)
 

Odisha collector opts for government hospital for spouse's delivery

Agarwal expressed satisfaction on the hospital preparations given 103 children died due to encephalitis in 2016 in the same hospital. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

The mission would take off exactly 50 years after the astronauts of Apollo 11 made their historic voyage and would attempt a historic touchdown near the Moon's south pole, 'where water ice lurks in permanently shadowed craters'. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi quit as Cong prez as he was unable to run it effectively: ex-MP CM

The BJP leader also took a jibe at TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu saying that he wanted to be a national leader but failed miserably. (Photo: ANI)

Nitish Kumar avoiding responsibilities over AES, floods in Bihar: Rabri Devi

There is an Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) crisis going on in the state due to which 176 children have lost their lives. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to their families. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: Upbeat over LS polls, BJP eyeing on municipal election

The party has now begun laying out a strategy for the campaigning for the elections. (Photo: ANI)

Will raise issue in Parliament: Congress RS MP Pradeep on illegal coal mining in WB

‘I raised the issue with Gadkari ji at a consultative committee meeting. Once I asked him to order an investigation in the matter,’ he said, adding that the illegal mining is being run by mafias in many coal fields including that in Jharia, Raniganj, Purulia and Bankura. (Photo: ANI)

Pak must stop funding terror camps, says MoS Home Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kishan Reddy. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham