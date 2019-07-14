Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019 Final LIVE: ENG vs NZ; Teams warming up ahead of clash
 
Nation Politics 14 Jul 2019 'Congress willi ...
Nation, Politics

'Congress willing to settle demands of rebel MLAs,' says DK Shivakumar

ANI
Published Jul 14, 2019, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 1:38 pm IST
Shivakumar had visited residence of MLA M T B Nagaraj on Saturday to convince him to take back his resignation.
Citing the law, Shivakumar observed the MLAs were elected on Congress ticket and voting against the party during a confidence motion in the Assembly would lead to loss of membership of the House. (Photo: ANI)
 Citing the law, Shivakumar observed the MLAs were elected on Congress ticket and voting against the party during a confidence motion in the Assembly would lead to loss of membership of the House. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that his party is willing to settle the demands of the rebel MLAs and hoped they will support the coalition government.

"The Congress party is ready to settle their demands. We are getting signals that they will save our government," he told ANI.

 

Citing the law, Shivakumar observed the MLAs were elected on Congress ticket and voting against the party during a confidence motion in the Assembly would lead to loss of membership of the House.

"The law is very clear. If they vote against a confidence motion, they will lose their membership of the House," he noted as Congress made efforts to placate the rebel legislators and woo them back into the party fold.

"I have confidence in all our MLAs. They have been elected from Congress and they have been there for a long period. They have fought like tigers in their domain. I think some good gesture will prevail. We will listen to them with an open mind. They are our people. Definitely, at some point they will come back," he added.

Shivakumar had visited the residence of his party's dissident MLA M T B Nagaraj on Saturday to convince him to take back his resignation. Nagaraj and his party colleague K Sudhakar had resigned from the Assembly earlier this month.

The 13-month-old coalition government in Karnataka slumped into crisis following the resignation of several Congress and JD(S) MLAs from the membership of the House.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, dk shivakumar, congress, jd(s), bjp
Location: India, Karnataka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

He congratulated Modi for his vision to double the economy in his second term. (Photo: File)

Intolerance, hate crime can slow down growth: Adi Godrej

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rain showers accompanied with thunderstorm for the next few days in parts of West Bengal. (Photo: ANI)

Incessant rainfall hits normal life in parts of West Bengal

The mission would take off exactly 50 years after the astronauts of Apollo 11 made their historic voyage and would attempt a historic touchdown near the Moon's south pole, 'where water ice lurks in permanently shadowed craters'. (Photo: PTI)

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

‘People are being evacuated to safer places. We have constructed community kitchens for those who are unwilling to move from their houses,’ Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Pratya Amrit said. (Photo: ANI)

Villages in Bihar’s Darbhanga, Madhubani flooded; locals allege govt inaction



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

The mission would take off exactly 50 years after the astronauts of Apollo 11 made their historic voyage and would attempt a historic touchdown near the Moon's south pole, 'where water ice lurks in permanently shadowed craters'. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Newlyweds use makeshift boat to cross flooded road in Bihar

The incident took place in Forbisganj area of Araria district when the wedding party was returning to Jogbani from Garha village. (Photo: ANI)
 

After #JCBKiKhudayi, 'Mature Bag' memes take over the internet

According to the guy, if you carry bag to college, it would play a crucial role in winning you brownie points. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Shanghai battles against China's rising mountain of trash

Shanghai is piloting a programme set for eventual nationwide adoption in what would likely be the world's largest waste separation and recycling scheme. ( Photo: AFP)
 

To moon and back: 50 years on, a giant leap into unknown

The first four days of Apollo 11's journey to the Moon had gone according to plan, but just twenty minutes before landing, the atmosphere grew tense as the crew encountered a series of problems. (Photo: NASA handout)
 

Railway engineers make scale-down model of Rafale from scrap

Railway engineers also made a Make -In-India Lion, Steam loco Model, PSLV model and other from the scrap in the workshop. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong MLA heads to Mumbai with BJP members after announcing resignation withdrawal

Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa's personal assistant Santosh and BJP MLA R Ashok were present with Nagaraj on the same flight which took off at 10:30 am from HAL airport. (Photo: ANI)

BJP-led govt becoming dictatorship, killing federalism: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi in an interview with ANI. (Photo: ANI)

After fued with CM Amarinder Singh, Sidhu resigns from Punjab Cabinet

Congress leader Navjot SIngh Sidhu (Photo: File)

29 leaders write to Rahul Gandhi about 'complete confusion' in DPCC

The letter has been signed by 29 prominent Delhi Congress leaders. (Photo: File)

Congress appoints Balasaheb Thorat as Maharashtra party chief

Stepping up its preparations in poll-bound Maharashtra, the Congress on Saturday appointed former state minister Balasaheb Thorat as the state party chief and formed eight panels including pradesh election committee and campaign committee. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham