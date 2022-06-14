Vundavalli hails KCR’s move to form national party

Vijayawada: Former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to make India free from Opposition parties contrary to his call to make India Congress-free.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Aruna Kumar said the BJP was trying to eliminate the Opposition by implicating those who spoke against the party in cases and even reviving old cases to intimidate them. He said in such a scenario, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was firm in his stand to fight against the BJP as he wanted an alternative to the BJP instead of a substitute for it. He said Chandrashekar Rao told him that the BJP was having a vote share of 36 per cent in the country and it should be stopped from growing further.

The former MP stated that the Telangana Chief Minister had done a lot of homework on various issues including water, power generation capacity and others in the country and was having clarity on what he should do to develop an alternate political system in the country. He said Chandrashekar Rao was of the opinion that the BJP would cause more harm to the country given its policies on various issues and laid stress to stop it from growing further.

Aruna Kumar, “I was invited by Chandrashekar Rao to meet him and we had a luncheon meeting on Sunday. He shared with me several national issues with more stress on how to curb BJP to spread its rule further in the country. Political strategist Prashanth Kishore was also with us but he just listened to what we were discussing. I told Chandrashekar Rao that I had retired from politics and was not interested in joining again.”

The former MP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ruling the country like a king and nobody could speak against the BJP in the country, and added that he was not against the BJP but against its policies. He also said that even if Modi was elected again, he was having no issue at all. He wished that India should not get the bad image that it was against the interests of Muslims and Christians and raised objection to the remarks of some BJP leaders resulting in India asked to apologise by four to five nations.

The BJP was very strong in AP, he said and opined that all parties including YSR Congress, Telugu Desam and Jana Sena were supporting it. He said he was received by Telangana minister Harish Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and later met Chandrashekar Rao and held discussions with him for nearly three hours on several issues. He said he was asked to meet Chandrashekar Rao again after some time.