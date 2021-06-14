Nation Politics 14 Jun 2021 Owaisi says the Covi ...
Nation, Politics

Owaisi says the Covid death toll is much higher than official projections

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 14, 2021, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2021, 11:58 pm IST
Anti-Muslim attacks continuing in Covid times, says AIMIM leader
Three months are required to produce the vaccine. Whether 213 crore of vaccines will be available by December is a big question, Owaisi said. — PTI
 Three months are required to produce the vaccine. Whether 213 crore of vaccines will be available by December is a big question, Owaisi said. — PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the Narendra Modi government botched up the actual number of Covid-19 casualties and was “hiding the reality.” He also said, on the other side, the Hindutva elements continue perpetrating heinous acts on Muslims even in these critical times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi said that as per the Economist magazine 20 lakh people had died in the second wave. The Union health ministry had in its rebuttal portrayed the claim as speculative.

 

Owaisi alleged that states are not following the guidelines of the ICMR and furnishing daily district-wise data. When the High Court raised the issue, the Bihar government revised the figures overnight and added 3,000 deaths to its list. Every epidemiological module and expert in the country has claimed that the toll is five to six times higher than the shown figure, he said.

“The government has no concern about the deaths. It is aloof. The number of insurance claims and death certificates issued during the second wave debunked the government’s claim. The government had not made preparations for the second wave, delayed in making the orders for the vaccines. The supply process for the vaccination was wrong. To hide its failures, the BJP government is not accepting these factual figures,” the AIMIM leader said.

 

On vaccines, he asked: “Why have you started administering Covaxin without peer-reviewed scientific data? The data is still being compiled. Why has AYUSH issued a certificate to Coronil if you do not have any reliable data on this.”

Refuting the claims that the BJP and the NDA are becoming stronger, he said the Akali Dal and other parties are leaving the NDA. One of its allies has contested against the BJP in Bihar. What is the benefit of strengthening the NDA if the poor are dying? Bodies of the dead were floating in the Ganges.

 

Owaisi asked the Centre as to when the vaccine will be given free. “There is a need for 30 crore vaccine doses in July for frontline warriors and people above 45 years. The government has assured the Supreme Court in May that it will provide 13.20crore. Is Modi a magician who can provide an additional 17 crore vaccines with the wave of a wand? Three months are required to produce the vaccine. Whether 213 crore of vaccines will be available by December is a big question, he said.

Owaisi claimed that in the Nagarjunasagar bypoll, the BJP failed to save its security deposit. It lost in the Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar MLC elections. In Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam MLC elections for graduate constituencies, the BJP moved to the fourth place, he said. 

 

...
Tags: aimim leader asaduddin owaisi, covid death toll, modi government, covid casualties botched up, hindutva elements attacked muslims, icmr guidelines, bihar death toll risen by 3000, no preparations for second wave, bjp nda, akali dal leaving nda, bodies ganga, free vaccine, 30 crore vaccine doses, three months for vaccine, mlc elections bjp 4th position
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Srinivasa Rao urged the government to formulate a responsive communication mechanism for tribal, rural, and urban areas to facilitate appropriate referral facilities for needy patients. — PTI

Helath dept. urged to issue protocols to prevent Covid infection among children

RIMS authorities said that they have purchased ceftriaxone injection from Kerala. — DC file photo

RIMS in trouble for giving injections beyond expiry date

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting here on Monday on the prevailing Covid situation in the state. (DC Photo)

Jagan tells hospitals to provide post-Covid treatment to children under Aarogyasri

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting with the 215th state-level bankers committee (SLBC) on Monday and released the 2021-22 annual loan plan. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

AP annual loan plan at Rs 2.83.380 crore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Stalin announces Rs 2,000 as covid time relief, cut in Aavin milk price

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Modi 2.0 is 2: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas followed for seven years, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nation followed the mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and that India now moves ahead not under the pressure of other countries but with its own convictions. (Photo: PTI)

LJP MPs join hands against Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan arrives to meet party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras at his house, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bengal may defy Centre, not relieve its chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Alapan Bandyopadhyay got a three-month extension last week from the Narendra Modi government after a request from the Trinamul Congress government for his efficiency in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: ANI)

Former TRS leader Etala Rajender joins BJP

Etala Rajender joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham