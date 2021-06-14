KCR puts errant officials on notice

Chief Minister on Sunday held a seven-hour meeting with additional collectors of all 33 districts at Pragathi Bhavan to review the progress of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has warned officials that he will not spare anyone found slack in their works during his surprise visits to districts from June 20.

The Chief Minister on Sunday held a seven-hour meeting with additional collectors of all 33 districts at Pragathi Bhavan to review the progress of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes being taken up by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for the overall development of rural and urban areas.

The Chief Minister said even after explaining the matters through meetings like this, if the officials failed to correct their working methods, strict action would be taken against them. The Chief Minister has once again made it clear to additional collectors and DPOs (district panchayat officers) that their performance would be assessed during his surprise visits and stringent action would be followed and he would listen to none on this matter.

The CM announced that he would adopt a district and participate personally in Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes there. “I will directly monitor the development in the district,” he said.

He said he would undertake surprise visits on June 20 in Siddipet and Kamareddy and Warangal on June 21. During his Warangal trip on June 21, the Chief Minister said he would inaugurate the Warangal district collectorate complex and lay foundation stone to the proposed multi-super specialty hospital there.

The Chief Minister instructed the principal secretary (finance) to immediately allocate Rs 25 lakh each to the additional district collector to sanction funds for the local bodies for solving certain issues immediately.

He instructed that the proposed multi-speciality hospital in Warangal should be built with 24 floors with all the modern facilities and it should be developed as a green building having a helipad facility on its terrace to meet emergencies. He wanted the construction to be in Canadian style of cross ventilation and asked the officials concerned to visit Canada to have first-hand experience.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “There is no doubt that additional collectors and DPOs are working very hard to develop villages and urban areas in all the sectors. But reports from the field to me suggest that the progress is not happening on the expected lines. This is the reason why I have been raising the matter with you time and again. After giving you sufficient time, I have decided to undertake surprise visits. I have convened this meeting to talk to you once again, take your opinion before starting my surprise visits. It will be a mistake on my part if I do not forewarn you.

Despite all this, if some additional collectors and DPOs are negligent about their work, show laxity in their duties and if it is proved during my surprise checks, I will not listen to anyone. I will not pardon and stringent action would be taken forthwith.” Since his surprise visits are 10 days away, corrections can be made during that period, the Chief Minister said.

He directed the officials concerned to suspend sarpanches and secretaries if they failed to conduct Gram Sabhas and this should be done even if the sarpanches belonged to the ruling party. If the TRS sarpanches committed any mistake, take action against them first, the Chief Minister told the officers.