 BREAKING !  :  Globally, gold traded 1.09 per cent lower at USD 1,859.20 an ounce in New York. (Representative Image: Reuters) Gold, Silver prices fall as demand decreases
 
Nation Politics 14 Jun 2021 Former TRS leader Et ...
Nation, Politics

Former TRS leader Etala Rajender joins BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Jun 14, 2021, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2021, 2:15 pm IST
Rajender has held top portfolios such as finance and health in KCR-led TRS govt in the state
Etala Rajender joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: PTI)
 Etala Rajender joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Etala Rajender, along with other senior members of the party, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday at the saffron party's headquarters in New Delhi.

Welcoming Etala to the party, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said, "Etala ji is a very prominent face in the south. He was number 2 in the party. We gladly welcome him and the other leaders into the saffron party."

 

Along with Etala, a group of leaders also joined the BJP. The list of leaders included Aswathama Reddy, Gandra Nalini, Enugu Ravinder Reddy, Tula Uma, Ramesh Rathore, Keshav Reddy, among others.

Speaking at the occasion, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Etala ji has a stand of his own in the southern political sphere. In the next Assembly elections, we will emerge victorious and form the government in the state."

"I welcome Etala ji officially into the party and wish him luck," he added.

Etala, speaking on the occasion, said, "I will work with all the enthusiasm and place Bharatiya Janata Party on a prominent place in Telangana." "I will work towards the benefits of the people as I have till now and will not let them down," he added.

 

Rajender has already tendered his resignation as the Huzurabad MLA and has also relinquished his membership of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Rajender was a senior leader of the TRS and has held top portfolios such as finance and health in KCR-led successive TRS governments in the state. He was shunted out of the Cabinet over accusations related to land-grabbing.

...
Tags: etala case, etala rajendar, etala rajender reddy, etala rajender joins bjp, etala rajender bjp
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Telangana Health minister Etala Rajendar removed from Cabinet
Eatala Rajender says he did no wrong
Eatala Rajender explodes, quizzes KCR’s integrity
KCR orders probe into Eatala Rajender’s ‘land-grab’
Blow to TRS, mass resignations in support of Etala
KCR sends KTR, Harish Rao to win Huzurabad constituency from Etala

Latest From Nation

The move will incur an expenditure of Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer, Yediyurappa said. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka: BPL families which lost earning member to COVID to get Rs one lakh relief

Telangana Transport Minister Ajay Kumar Puvvada flagged off the cars. (Photo: Screengrab/ANI)

33 additional collectors get high-end SUV's from KCR amid financial crisis in state

Traffic jam at GST road after partial relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown in Chennai. (Photo: PTI File)

Salons, tea shops, parks open in Chennai as lockdown eases in Tamil Nadu

Beneficiaries pose for photographs after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a 24 hours vaccination center in Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

India records 70,421 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 74 days; 3,921 deaths registered



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jagan calls on Amit Shah, pushes three capitals plan for Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence on Thursday. (Photo:ANI)

Amit Shah to focus on talks with farmer unions

A file picture of the farmers protest in Singhu Border (Image Source: Prakash Singh/AFP)

PM Modi reviews COVID situation, says localised containment strategies need of hour

Chairing a high-level meeting, Modi said states should be encouraged to report their COVID-19 numbers transparently without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts. (Photo: PTI)

93 ex-civil servants writes to PM, raise concerns over developments in Lakshadweep

They have urged the prime minister to ensure an appropriate development model, in consultation with the islanders with emphasis on access to safe and secure healthcare, education and just governance among others. (Photo: PTI)

Kamala Harris dials PM Modi on US decision to send vaccines to India

Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham