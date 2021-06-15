Nation Politics 14 Jun 2021 AP annual loan plan ...
Nation, Politics

AP annual loan plan at Rs 2.83.380 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 15, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Jagan asks banks to give priority to farm loans
The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting with the 215th state-level bankers committee (SLBC) on Monday and released the 2021-22 annual loan plan. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting with the 215th state-level bankers committee (SLBC) on Monday and released the 2021-22 annual loan plan. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: The annual 2021-22 loan plan for Andhra Pradesh is of the order of Rs 2,83,380 crore. Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, while announcing this, has urged bankers to cooperate with the government in the implementation of welfare schemes and development activities along with providing agricultural loans.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting with the 215th state-level bankers committee (SLBC) on Monday and released the 2021-22 annual loan plan. He directed the banks to concentrate on providing loans to tenant farmers.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy said unpredictable situations arose around the world and even across the country and restrictions like curfew were imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Though the curfew was extended, stipulated targets were crossed in loan disbursement, he said, and added that 105 per cent of targets were achieved in priority sectors and 114.16 per cent in agriculture sector.

The CM said the role of banks in achieving this growth rate was commendable. They have exceeded the stipulated targets in loan disbursements. Yet, the efficiency of banks needed to be increased in certain areas like agriculture infra, other agriculture allied sectors, housing and education.

 

Schools and hospitals are being revamped under the Nadu Nedu scheme and focus is laid on developing infrastructure facilities in the agriculture sector, he said. English is introduced as a medium of instruction in government schools and CBSE affiliation is completed. As a result, “children are coming back to government  schools.”

The CM said schools are being revamped under the second phase of Nadu Nedu scheme. There are no tier-1 cities in Andhra Pradesh. People are going to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai for treatment. Medical infrastructure is being developed from Village Clinics to Teaching hospitals across the state. Sixteen new medical colleges are being set up in the state and AP is moving forward to ensure a teaching hospital in every parliamentary constituency.

 

The Chief Minister said revolutionary changes were made in the agriculture sector and RBKs were introduced — with one RBK for every 2,000 population. These RBKs will support farmers in all aspects —from providing certified quality seeds to selling the crop.

Agriculture infrastructure is being developed at RBK level and godowns, cold storages and all other facilities are being provided to farmers, he said, and added that secondary food processing units are being set up at parliamentary constituency level.

Many steps were being taken to empower women in the state and schemes like Cheyutha and Aasara have been implemented. The beneficiaries will be given financial assistance for four years under these schemes. The Amma Vodi scheme is also being implemented for women and these three schemes would play a major role in empowerment of women.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy said 17,000 new greenfield colonies are being constructed in which 28.30 lakh houses will be built. Poor eligible beneficiaries were selected in a transparent manner for the housing scheme. Some 15 lakh houses are being constructed in Phase-1 and facilities like drinking water, drainage, roads and other social infrastructure are being developed.

He said Rs 34,000 crore is being spent on this scheme and requested support from banks on these issues.

The Chief Minister said Restart and Navodaya programmes are introduced for MSMEs and a loan restructuring programme was initiated. This is needed to provide assistance and run MSMEs during the Covid pandemic. The chief minister said RBKs are set up at village level and e-cropping is being done at village secretariat level. He advised bankers to focus on providing loans to tenant farmers.

 

The state annual credit plan for 2021-22 is finalized with an outlay of Rs 2,83,380 crore. Of this, 54 per cent of the loans are for the agriculture sector. It is targeted to give Rs 1,48,500 crore as loans in the agriculture sector.

The target is also to provide Rs 2,13,560 crore as loans to the primary sector which formed 75.36 per cent of the state's annual credit plan.

Participating in the state level bankers committee (SLBC) meeting virtually, Union Bank MD and CEO Raj Kiran Roy said the chief minister took many measures to support people during the Covid pandemic. Under Jagan, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the five top-performing states in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Year 2020. This is as per the rankings released by Niti Aayog, he said and congratulated the CM for this.

 

He said banks should focus on supporting tenant farmers and providing services in RBKs. While the loan disbursement target for primary sector is Rs 1,87,550 crore, Rs 1,96,9820crore in loans were disbursed and the target for agriculture sector was Rs 1,28,660 crore, but Rs1,46,879 crore in loans was given.

He said the MSME sector has received Rs 40,312 crore as loans while the target was Rs 39,600 crore and the non-priority sector has received Rs 60,652 crore while the target was Rs 60,050 crore.

He requested the Chief Minister to give priority to bank employees in Covid vaccination programme.

 

Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu, agriculture special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, industries special chief secretary Karikala Valaven, finance principal secretary SS Rawat, social welfare principal secretary Sunitha, finance secretary Satyanarayana, agriculture commissioner Arun Kumar, SERP CEO Rajababu, SLBC AP convener Brahmananda Reddy, NABARD CGM SK Jannwar and representatives of various banks were present in the meeting.

...
Tags: jagan, andhra pradesh, farmer loans, agriculture, 2021-22 loan plan, bankers, 215th, state-level bankers committee, slbc, covid-19, banks, nadu nedu, cheyutha, aasara
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Srinivasa Rao urged the government to formulate a responsive communication mechanism for tribal, rural, and urban areas to facilitate appropriate referral facilities for needy patients. — PTI

Helath dept. urged to issue protocols to prevent Covid infection among children

RIMS authorities said that they have purchased ceftriaxone injection from Kerala. — DC file photo

RIMS in trouble for giving injections beyond expiry date

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting here on Monday on the prevailing Covid situation in the state. (DC Photo)

Jagan tells hospitals to provide post-Covid treatment to children under Aarogyasri

Anakapalli MLA Gudivada Amarnath pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu had been forced to constitute an SIT on insistence of Ayyanna Patrudu. — DC Image

Minister says SIT report on Vizag land scam will soon be out



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Stalin announces Rs 2,000 as covid time relief, cut in Aavin milk price

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Owaisi says the Covid death toll is much higher than official projections

Three months are required to produce the vaccine. Whether 213 crore of vaccines will be available by December is a big question, Owaisi said. — PTI

Modi 2.0 is 2: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas followed for seven years, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nation followed the mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and that India now moves ahead not under the pressure of other countries but with its own convictions. (Photo: PTI)

LJP MPs join hands against Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan arrives to meet party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras at his house, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bengal may defy Centre, not relieve its chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Alapan Bandyopadhyay got a three-month extension last week from the Narendra Modi government after a request from the Trinamul Congress government for his efficiency in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham