ESI scam: Atchannaidu shifted to jail

Vijayawada: After a late-night drama in ESI hospital, Telugu Desam Legislature Party deputy leader K. Atchannaidu was produced before the ACB court online, primarily shifted to sub-jail, given prisoner number 1573 and later shifted to GGH in Guntur for treatment.

The judge remanded Atchannaidu to 14 days and directed treatment for his illness. Medical tests were conducted at ESI hospital at Gunadala in Vijayawada till late past Friday midnight on Atchannaidu and five other accused in the ESI scam.

Meanwhile, TD MLC Nara Lokesh tried to meet Atchannaidu but the police did not allow him. Heated arguments took place between TD lawyers and police and Lokesh returned without meeting Atchannaidu. Efforts of TD lawyers to meet ACB judge also went in vain.

The ACB judge heard the arguments for two hours before ordering 14 days of judicial remand to Atchannaidu and medical treatment in GGH. The police immediately shifted Atchannaidu to sub-jail at Vijayawada.

Atchannaidu's lawyer P. Venkateswarlu said that they had informed the court about the surgery and hence the court directed him to GGH.