Will Aaditya Thackeray be Maharashtra's next Chief Minister?

In 2014, the BJP-Shiv Sena had contested separately and then formed a post poll alliance as no party had clear majority. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: In a major shift from the acts of his ascendants, who believed in being part of active politics but not electoral politics, the chief of Shiv Sena’s youth wing Aaditya Thackeray may contest the legislative assembly elections due later this year and the party may project him for the position of chief minister, NDTV reported.

Reacting on reports, party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut hinted this in an interview to a Marathi news channel.

Claiming that Aditya Thackeray is busy with the preparations for the assembly elections, he said, "A Thackeray doesn't take a deputy's post. A family member is always the chief. The family has prestige in state and national politics."

There was also a disclaimer: "He (Aaditya Thackeray) himself has clarified that any decision regarding his entry in the poll arena will be taken by party president Uddhav Thackeray."

Aditya Thackeray neither agreed nor denied the news. "I would not wish to speak on this today. We will discuss this later," he told reporters at an interaction organised in Mumbai on account of his birthday on Thursday.

Sena’s stand may create a tussle with the BJP which eyes to retain the CM post.

The Sena used to be a harsh critic of the BJP before they came together for the general election. Later, Sena had gone on record acknowledging the BJP as its elder brother.

The BJP, however, maintains the next Chief Minister would be from the party.

Assembly elections are due later this year. The state has 288 assembly seats. The BJP and Sena will contest on 115 seats each, leaving the remaining 18 seats for its allies.

In 2014, the parties had contested separately and then formed a post-poll alliance as no party had a clear majority.