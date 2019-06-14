Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 14 Jun 2019 Will Aaditya Thacker ...
Nation, Politics

Will Aaditya Thackeray be Maharashtra's next Chief Minister?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 14, 2019, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 4:16 pm IST
Reacting on reports, party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut hinted this in an interview to a Marathi news channel.
In 2014, the BJP-Shiv Sena had contested separately and then formed a post poll alliance as no party had clear majority. (Photo: PTI)
 In 2014, the BJP-Shiv Sena had contested separately and then formed a post poll alliance as no party had clear majority. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: In a major shift from the acts of his ascendants, who believed in being part of active politics but not electoral politics, the chief of Shiv Sena’s youth wing Aaditya Thackeray may contest the legislative assembly elections due later this year and the party may project him for the position of chief minister, NDTV reported.

Reacting on reports, party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut hinted this in an interview to a Marathi news channel.

 

Claiming that Aditya Thackeray is busy with the preparations for the assembly elections, he said, "A Thackeray doesn't take a deputy's post. A family member is always the chief. The family has prestige in state and national politics."

There was also a disclaimer: "He (Aaditya Thackeray) himself has clarified that any decision regarding his entry in the poll arena will be taken by party president Uddhav Thackeray."

Aditya Thackeray neither agreed nor denied the news. "I would not wish to speak on this today. We will discuss this later," he told reporters at an interaction organised in Mumbai on account of his birthday on Thursday.

Sena’s stand may create a tussle with the BJP which eyes to retain the CM post.

The Sena used to be a harsh critic of the BJP before they came together for the general election. Later, Sena had gone on record acknowledging the BJP as its elder brother.

The BJP, however, maintains the next Chief Minister would be from the party.

Assembly elections are due later this year. The state has 288 assembly seats. The BJP and Sena will contest on 115 seats each, leaving the remaining 18 seats for its allies.

In 2014, the parties had contested separately and then formed a post-poll alliance as no party had a clear majority.

...
Tags: bjp, shiv sena, aditya thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The NRC, which was first prepared in 1951, is being updated in Assam in an effort to weed out illegal immigrants. The first draft released last year had excluded names of 40 lakh applicants. (Photo: ANI)

Two officials caught taking bribe to include name in NRC list

After receiving flaks, Southern Railways hastily scrapped the order, issuing a new one on Friday that asked officials to communicate clearly. (Photo: Representational image)

Railway scraps 'only English or Hindi' order after crticism

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday expanded his Cabinet by inducting two JD(U) MLAs of his party. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka cabinet expansion: R Shankar, H Nagesh take oath as state cabinet ministers

The Defence Minister had witnessed the launch of Technology Demonstrator missile vehicle in Balasore. (Photo: File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews ongoing, future projects of DRDO



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra's six districts to be diesel-free, to be replaced with bio-CNG: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is looking after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways along with Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said that alternative sources of funding should be harnessed. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

With a heavily bandaged left hand, Dhawan was seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted by him on his Twitter page. (Photo:AFP)
 

World Blood Donor Day: Save lives, be a donor

Blood groups must be compatible for donation or else can lead to clotting of the blood and other health complications. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey gives befitting reply to Pakistani ad on Ind vs Pak; watch

Poonam Pandey video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Lavish dinner for SCO leaders, Modi gets his veg

The juicy apple dessert was served at the end to sum up the dinner for the world leaders. (Photo: ANI)
 

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty's 'Mumbai Saga' gang

Mumbai Saga cast. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka cabinet expansion: R Shankar, H Nagesh take oath as state cabinet ministers

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday expanded his Cabinet by inducting two JD(U) MLAs of his party. (Photo: ANI)

PIL filed in Calcutta HC demanding steps against objection of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans

Mamata Banerjee had criticised the BJP and said that its leaders are using 'Jai Shri Ram' as their party slogan in a

KCR to personally invite Maharashtra CM for Kaleswaram project inauguration

With an estimated cost of Rs 80,500 crore, the KLIP is the costliest irrigation project taken up by a state. Once completed, it will irrigate 7,38,851 hectares of land in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Medak, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy goes on scheme renaming spree

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday reviewed and renamed various schemes and policies of the previous government led by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu here. (Photo: File)

Delhi man arrested for Facebook post on Tripura CM

After the arrest, he was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday seeking a transit remand for interrogation and investigation into the case. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham