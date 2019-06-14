Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 14 Jun 2019 'Mamata led TMC ...
Nation, Politics

'Mamata led TMC government is defunct' Congress MP writes to Governor

ANI
Published Jun 14, 2019, 10:02 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 10:03 am IST
'Law and order situation in the state has collapsed, government is immune, blood bath is very common' says Cong MP
This comes after the Kolkata Police earlier on Wednesday baton charged BJP workers at Bepin Behari Ganguly Street here, while they were protesting the alleged political killings in the state. (Photo: PTI)
 This comes after the Kolkata Police earlier on Wednesday baton charged BJP workers at Bepin Behari Ganguly Street here, while they were protesting the alleged political killings in the state. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In the wake of ongoing unrest in West Bengal, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, on Thursday, wrote a letter to Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi stating that the Mamata Banerjee-led government machinery is completely "defunct" and "total anarchy" prevailed in the state.

Concerned over law and order situation in the state, Chowdhary said "Law and order situation in the state has collapsed, Government is immune! Blood bath is very common and medical fraternity is concerned for their lives vis-a-vis common citizens."

 

"I would like to draw your attention that there is total anarchy prevails in the state of West Bengal as on date! Government machinery is completely defunct and Police are engaged to save their skin and job that depends on the whims and wills of one and only, the Chief Minister of the state," he added.

Attacking Banerjee, the Congress MP from Baharampur said, "Attacks on political opponents have been common in this great state, the goons under political patronage have been terrorising ordinary people irrespective of caste, creed, religion and/or noble professionalist."

"The recent attack on junior doctors may not be a stray incident, it shows inaction by the most partial Police Force commanded by the State Home Minister who is the Chief Minister herself," he claimed.

This comes after the Kolkata Police earlier on Wednesday baton charged BJP workers at Bepin Behari Ganguly Street here, while they were protesting the alleged political killings in the state.

The ruckus broke out when BJP workers were marching towards Lal Bazar, raising slogans against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

In order to control the situation, police also used water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory by winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 the party had won in 2014 national polls.

The Left Front stands totally marginalised. The polls have come to a close, but TMC and BJP are still at loggerheads in the state.

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, tmc, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Junior doctors in Kolkata have been on strike after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

India doctors join Bengal strike, Health minister will talk security with CMs

The aggregate marks of both papers is taken into consideration while preparing the results. (Photo: File I Representational)

IIT Roorkee: Results for JEE Advanced result announced

In the video, a woman is seen tied up to a pole and some men are standing around her. (Photo: ANI)

7 arrested for tying woman to pole over non-payment of loan in Karnataka

Shabba Hakim, the daughter of Firhad Hakim, who is the Mayor of Kolkata criticised Mamata Banerjee’s government insensitive way of handling the junior doctors’ strike. (Photo: facebook/ shabba.hakim)

Daughter of Kolkata mayor, a doctor, slams Mamata's handling of strike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lavish dinner for SCO leaders, Modi gets his veg

The juicy apple dessert was served at the end to sum up the dinner for the world leaders. (Photo: ANI)
 

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty's 'Mumbai Saga' gang

Mumbai Saga cast. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 leak suggests three huge, best-in-class upgrades

The 2019 iPhones will feature huge improvements in night photography, battery and sound. (Photo: Ben Geskin)
 

Anand Kumar and his students believe Hrithik's portrayal in 'Super 30' is perfect

Hrithik Roshan's look in 'Super 30'.
 

Trump gets trolled for ‘Prince of Whales’ error

That would be Charles, Prince of Wales, whom Trump had met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain. (Photo: File)
 

Uber enlists ‘Qute’ to take on India's choked, polluted roads

Uber will price the Qutes, which can carry up to three passengers and have windows and a fan but no air-conditioning.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Vindictive nature of YSRCP govt: TDP MLA slams Redyy for criticisng Oppn

TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary on Thursday hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching an attack on the leaders of Opposition during his speech in the Legislative Assembly. (Photo: File)

‘Law and order collapse in WB,’ says BJP after party worker ‘shot dead by TMC goons’

The BJP has claimed that Das, a housewife, was killed by TMC goons. (Representational Image)

‘No alternative to Rahul Gandhi as Congress president’

Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah

Kurnool: First-time MLAs find their job challenging

Silpa Ravi Chandra Reddy (Nandyal), Hafeez Khan (Kurnool), Gangula Brijendra Reddy (Allagadda), Kangati Sridevi (Pathikonda), Dr Sudhakar Babu (Kodumur) and Arthur from Nandikotkur won on YSR Congress tickets and are first-timers.

Anantapur: Now, all eyes on nominated posts

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already announced a MLC seat for Md. Iqbal, former Inspector General of Police, who was defeated by film star and sitting MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna from Hindupur Assembly segment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham