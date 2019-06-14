Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 14 Jun 2019 Andhra CM Jagan Redd ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy goes on scheme renaming spree

ANI
Published Jun 14, 2019, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 1:58 pm IST
Reddy-led YSRCP government renamed 'NTR Vaidya Seva' as 'YSR Arogyasri' and a government order (GO) has been released in this regard.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday reviewed and renamed various schemes and policies of the previous government led by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu here. (Photo: File)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday reviewed and renamed various schemes and policies of the previous government led by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu here. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday reviewed and renamed various schemes and policies of the previous government led by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu here.

Reddy-led YSRCP government renamed 'NTR Vaidya Seva' as 'YSR Arogyasri' and a government order (GO) has been released in this regard. The 'Arogyasri' scheme was launched by late former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and its name was changed to NTR Vaidya Seva during the TDP regime in the state, government officials said.

 

While 'NTR Bharosa' welfare pensions scheme was renamed as 'YSR Aasara', the mid-day meal scheme has been renamed as 'YSR Akshaya Patra'.

The state government also announced that the 'Annadata Sukhibhava', a scheme that was announced by the TDP government before the elections in the state, has been cancelled and introduced a new scheme called 'YSR Rytu Bharosa'. Both schemes aim at providing input subsidy to farmers, with central component, officials said.

The state government also introduced 'Rajanna Badi Baata' scheme on the lines of 'Badikosta' scheme of the previous government.

According to officials, names of other schemes like 'Chandranna Bima' are also likely to see a change in the coming days.

...
Tags: ysrc, jagan mohan reddy, chandrababu naidu, andhra pradesh, schemes
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A case is being registered and the police are investigating the case from various angles, including one of a potential gang war. (Photo: ANI)

Five murders in 12 hours in Delhi

A Thomson Reuters Foundation expose based on interviews with about 100 women in Tamil Nadu’s multi-billion dollar garment industry found all of them were given unlabelled drugs at work for period pains, and more than half said their health suffered. (Photo: File I Representational)

Illegal pills given to women workers in TN to make them work through period pain

Eminent space scientist G Madhavan Nair on Friday described the ISRO's proposed space station as the 'most-exciting' project and said it would help India maintain leadership position in space arena. (Photo: File)

'Most exciting': Ex-ISRO chief on space station plans

Students visit USS John Murtha from Vizag. (Photo: ANI)

Students from Vizag visit USS John Murtha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

With a heavily bandaged left hand, Dhawan was seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted by him on his Twitter page. (Photo:AFP)
 

World Blood Donor Day: Save lives, be a donor

Blood groups must be compatible for donation or else can lead to clotting of the blood and other health complications. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey gives befitting reply to Pakistani ad on Ind vs Pak; watch

Poonam Pandey video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Lavish dinner for SCO leaders, Modi gets his veg

The juicy apple dessert was served at the end to sum up the dinner for the world leaders. (Photo: ANI)
 

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty's 'Mumbai Saga' gang

Mumbai Saga cast. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Trump gets trolled for ‘Prince of Whales’ error

That would be Charles, Prince of Wales, whom Trump had met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR to personally invite Maharashtra CM for Kaleswaram project inauguration

With an estimated cost of Rs 80,500 crore, the KLIP is the costliest irrigation project taken up by a state. Once completed, it will irrigate 7,38,851 hectares of land in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Medak, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi man arrested for Facebook post on Tripura CM

After the arrest, he was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday seeking a transit remand for interrogation and investigation into the case. (Photo: ANI)

'Have forgiven them for abusing me,' says Mamata to protesting doctors

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

Daughter of Kolkata mayor, a doctor, slams Mamata's handling of strike

Shabba Hakim, the daughter of Firhad Hakim, who is the Mayor of Kolkata criticised Mamata Banerjee’s government insensitive way of handling the junior doctors’ strike. (Photo: facebook/ shabba.hakim)

Vindictive nature of YSRCP govt: TDP MLA slams Reddy for criticisng Oppn

TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary on Thursday hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching an attack on the leaders of Opposition during his speech in the Legislative Assembly. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham