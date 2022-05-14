Nation Politics 14 May 2022 YSRC to win four RS ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC to win four RS seats, Adani family to get one seat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published May 14, 2022, 1:21 am IST
Updated May 14, 2022, 1:21 am IST
The YSRC will win all the four seats that will fall vacant, given its strength in the Assembly
Industrialist Gautam Adani.
 Industrialist Gautam Adani.

VIJAYAWADA: A member of industrialist Gautam Adani’s family — the magnate himself or wife Dr Priti Adani — will get a Rajya Sabha ticket from Andhra Pradesh, from where elections will be held for seats on June 10.

The YSRC will win all the four seats that will fall vacant, given its strength in the Assembly.

 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has earlier given a Rajya Sabha ticket to Parimal Nathwani, senior group president of Reliance Industries, at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah.

Reliable sources said Jagan Mohan Reddy will accommodate industrialist Gautam Adani’s family as proposed by Amit Shah. The Union home minister, during a recent meeting, had discussed the chances of the YSRC giving an RS ticket to the Adanis and Jagan Mohan Reddy had agreed to do so.

The CM has also decided to retain YSRC general secretary V. Vijayasai Reddy in the Upper House. One seat will be given to the BC community, for which the name of Beeda Mastanrao of Nellore district is being proposed. For the fourth RS seat, there is a chance that the CM’s lawyer Niranjan Reddy will be nominated.

 

If the proposal for Niranjan Reddy fails to materialise, then former minister Killikrupa Rani belonging to North Andhra might be sent to the Rajya Sabha.

YSRC sources said that if the social engineering calculations changed at the last minute, then the fourth RS seat may go to a candidate from the minorities communities or an SC representative, in view of the 2024 elections.

According to YSRC sources, the CM finalised three names and would decide on the fourth candidate in two to three days.

The tenure of Vijayasai Reddy, and three BJP Rajya Sabha members Sujana Chaudhary and TG Venkatesh — who had defected from the TD — and Suresh Prabhu will end on June 21.

 

The YSRC has 150 seats in the 175-member Assembly while the Opposition TD has 23 seats and the Jana Sena one. The Atmakur constituency in the Nellore district fell vacant due to the death of minister Mekapati Goutham in February.

An average of 44  MLA votes are required to win each Rajya Sabha seat and it is clear that the YSRC will win all the four seats.

AP has 11 seats in the Rajya Sabha. Among them, there now are five YSRC members (excluding Vijayasai Reddy, whose term ends on June 21). The four Rajya Sabha seats that will be filled on June 10 will raise the strength of the YSRC from five to nine in the Upper House.

 

The RS terms of YSRC’s Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TD's Kanakamedala Ravindra and BJP's C.M. Ramesh will end on April 22 next year. Elections for these three seats will be held before the 2024 general elections and it is likely that these three seats will also be clinched by the YSRC.

...
Tags: gautam adani, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 14 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. (DC Image)

Government, DGP must be ashamed of suicide by SI: Naidu

TPCC official spokesperson Medipally Satyam. (Photo:Facebook)

Congress questions land survey keeping farmers in police station

Oil palm — AFP

Andhra Pradesh to fix prices of oil palm soon

AP government to purchase discoloured paddy damaged due to Asani Cyclone. (Photo:PTI)

AP government to purchase discoloured paddy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Row over Rahul Gandhi visit to Osmania varsity

Osmania University. (DC Image)

Rahul makes it final: No TRS alliance in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi during farmers deeksha meeting at warangal on on Friday. (Photo:DC/eepak Deshpande)

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telangana on Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC File Image)

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others sentenced to jail for taking out 'Azadi' march in 2017

Jignesh Mevani. (File Image/PTI)

3 states’ police at odds after Punjab cops arrest BJP leader

Police personnel stand guard as BJP workers protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, at Janakpuri police station in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->