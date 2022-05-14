Ponguleti likely to be TRS candidate for RS bypoll

Hyderabad: The TRS is most likely to field former Khammam Lok Sabha member Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha byelection on May 30.

The Election Commission of India had issued the poll notification on May 12 and the last date to file nomination is May 19. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) winning this seat is a foregone conclusion given its numbers in the Assembly.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash in December last after the party sent him to the Legislative Council. Since it’s a bypoll, the term of the new Rajya Sabha member will be for two years and expire on April 2, 2024.

Due to this reason, Srinivas Reddy reportedly is not willing to contest this election. Party sources said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao spoke to Srinivas Reddy over phone on Friday and tried to convince him to accept the offer, promising that he would safeguard his political interests upon his retirement from the Rajya Sabha in 2024.