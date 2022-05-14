KTR serves legal notice on Bandi

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday served a legal notice on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, demanding that the BJP leader offer an unconditional apology within 48 hours for linking him with the suicide of Intermediate students in 2019.

If the unconditional apology was not coming forth within 48 hours, a case of defamation would be filed in a court of law, the notice said.

During his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Wednesday last, Bandi Sanjay had held Rama Rao responsible for the death of 27 Intermediate students who reportedly committed suicide due to errors in the announcement of exam results in 2019. Sanjay had alleged that the tabulation work of the results was handed over to a ‘benami’ company of Rama Rao.

The legal notice said: “you (Bandi Sanjay) enjoy wide reach and popularity among the people. As an elected MP, you (Bandi Sanjay) are at all times under an obligation to act in a bonafide manner and to conform to a high standard of integrity. However, in the greed to derive publicity, an attempt was made to falsely imply the issue of intermediate students’ suicide upon my client.”

“In view of the false allegations made against my client and the attempts to malign his reputation, you are entitled for legal action, including payment for damages and compensation. Also to extend unconditional apology within 48 hours,” the legal notice said.

Responding to Sanjay’s allegations, Rama Rao had on Thursday Tweeted: “BS Kumar, if you don’t stop this ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I’ll be constrained to take legal action. If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in public domain or else apologise publicly for this BS rhetoric (sic).”