Nation Politics 14 May 2022 KCR calls first meet ...
Nation, Politics

KCR calls first meet since April for ‘Pragathi’ plan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 14, 2022, 7:40 am IST
Updated May 14, 2022, 8:48 am IST
Ministers, collectors, local bodies’ representatives, district panchayat officers, forest officials, were asked to attend the meeting
This is the first review meeting being held by the Chief Minister in a month, after April 19 on agriculture. (Twitter)
  This is the first review meeting being held by the Chief Minister in a month, after April 19 on agriculture. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will chair a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on May 18 for the implementation of the next phase of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes from May 20 to June 5.

Ministers, collectors, local bodies’ representatives, district panchayat and urban body officers, forest officials, were asked to attend the meeting. This is the first review meeting being held by the Chief Minister in a month, after April 19 on agriculture.

 

Soon after the TRS plenary on April 27, he left for his farmhouse at Erravalli where he had been staying since.

The government had allocated Rs 3,330 crore for Palle Pragathi and Rs 1,394 crore for Pattana Pragathi which it sees as helping comprehensive development of urban and rural local bodies. The money is released to local bodies every month to improve greenery, cleanliness and create better facilities.

...
Tags: palle pragathi, pattana pragathi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Wheat production is pegged at a record 111.32 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), as per the second advance estimate of the agriculture ministry. (AFP)

India prohibits wheat exports with immediate effect

The traditional boiled and raw rice will now be produced as fortified rice to curtail the chronic nutritional deficiencies. (Representational image/DC)

Mills in Telangana prepare for fortified rice

After a respite of two days, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 38º Celsius on Friday.

Heat returns, to hit Telangana harder

Kashmiri pandits raise slogans during their protest over the killing of Rahul Bhat, in Jammu, Friday, May 13, 2022. Bhat, a government employee, was shot at by militants inside his office and later succumbed to injuries on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Kashmiti Pandit killings sparks protests



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Row over Rahul Gandhi visit to Osmania varsity

Osmania University. (DC Image)

Prepare for change, pay back to party, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi addresses party leaders during the party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

Rahul makes it final: No TRS alliance in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi during farmers deeksha meeting at warangal on on Friday. (Photo:DC/eepak Deshpande)

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telangana today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC File Image)

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others sentenced to jail for taking out 'Azadi' march in 2017

Jignesh Mevani. (File Image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->