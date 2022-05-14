KCR calls first meet since April for ‘Pragathi’ plan

This is the first review meeting being held by the Chief Minister in a month, after April 19 on agriculture. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will chair a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on May 18 for the implementation of the next phase of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes from May 20 to June 5.

Ministers, collectors, local bodies’ representatives, district panchayat and urban body officers, forest officials, were asked to attend the meeting. This is the first review meeting being held by the Chief Minister in a month, after April 19 on agriculture.

Soon after the TRS plenary on April 27, he left for his farmhouse at Erravalli where he had been staying since.

The government had allocated Rs 3,330 crore for Palle Pragathi and Rs 1,394 crore for Pattana Pragathi which it sees as helping comprehensive development of urban and rural local bodies. The money is released to local bodies every month to improve greenery, cleanliness and create better facilities.