Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party

Chandigarh: Good luck and Goodbye Congress, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar said on Saturday while announcing his decision to quit the Congress, which had removed from all positions for alleged anti-party activities.

The disgruntled Congress leader, whose decision comes during the party's three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, went live on his Facebook page to make the announcement.

It is my parting gift to the party. Good luck and Goodbye Congress, Jakhar said while announcing that he was parting ways with the Congress.

The former Punjab Congress chief had been upset with the party for serving him a show-cause notice. The Congress had last month removed him from all the party positions for alleged anti-party activities.