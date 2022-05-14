Nation Politics 14 May 2022 Former Punjab Congre ...
Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party

PTI
Published May 14, 2022, 2:03 pm IST
Updated May 14, 2022, 2:03 pm IST
It is my parting gift to the party. Good luck and Goodbye Congress, Jakhar said while announcing that he was parting ways with the Congress
Chandigarh: Good luck and Goodbye Congress, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar said on Saturday while announcing his decision to quit the Congress, which had removed from all positions for alleged anti-party activities.

The disgruntled Congress leader, whose decision comes during the party's three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, went live on his Facebook page to make the announcement.

 

It is my parting gift to the party. Good luck and Goodbye Congress, Jakhar said while announcing that he was parting ways with the Congress.

The former Punjab Congress chief had been upset with the party for serving him a show-cause notice. The Congress had last month removed him from all the party positions for alleged anti-party activities. 

Tags: sunil jakhar, punjab congress
Location: India, Punjab


