Nation Politics 14 May 2022 Amit Shah to address ...
Nation, Politics

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Ranga Reddy today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 14, 2022, 1:49 am IST
Updated May 14, 2022, 7:15 am IST
Telangana will be the third BJP-ruled state in south India, says Kishan Reddy
Union home minister Amit Shah (DC file image)
 Union home minister Amit Shah (DC file image)

HYDERABAD:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for its big show on Saturday with party strongman and Union home minister Amit Shah scheduled to address a public meeting near the city, marking the end of the second leg of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra.
BJP leaders are hoping to mobilize five lakh people for the public meeting at Tukkuguda in Maheshwaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy, accompanied by party MLA Etala Rajender and other senior BJP leaders, who on Friday visited the meeting venue to check arrangements, called on people to attend the meeting. He said the meeting will be massive, and that a clear message will be given by Shah to Telangana people that the BJP will work as per the wishes of people of the state.

 

He said Sanjay’s padayatra was receiving phenomenal response from the people and the BJP will form the next government in the state. Shah will give a call to the people to support BJP which, Reddy said, will offer the state a democratic government, and “not a family or corrupt government like the one led by TRS.”
Telangana will be the third BJP-ruled state in south India after Karnataka and Puducherry, he said.

"Instead of focusing on Telangana, KCR is day-dreaming about leading the country,” Reddy said, adding, “It doesn’t cost anything to day-dream. This doesn’t need the support of people. We, the BJP, have no objection to this.”

 

He said the people in Telangana were disgusted with the ‘TRS family rule’ over the past eight years, and after losing the Huzurabad Assembly by-election, the TRS launched a vicious and poisonous campaign against the BJP government at the Centre.

“KCR’s politics are based on lies and deceit, and people have seen through his methods,” Reddy said, adding “if there is anyone who spreads unbridled lies and with irresponsibility in the country, it is only the KCR family.”

Meanwhile, BJP leaders said that all arrangements for the public meeting were in place and some last-minute preparations were being made. Party leaders from each constituency and mandal-level have been tasked with encouraging people to attend the meeting. 

 

Tags: amit shah public meeting near hyderabad, telangana third bjp-ruled state south india
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


