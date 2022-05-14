Sanjay firm on charges against KTR, says not afraid of jail

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday, in response to a legal notice sent to him by IT minister K.T. Rama Rao for his allegations that the latter was responsible for the deaths of 27 intermediate students in the state, challenged the minister to issue more legal notices and declared that he was not afraid of such threats and if Rama Rao was so certain about his innocence, the minister should seek a CBI probe into the students’ deaths.

Sanjay told reporters in Maheshwaram mandal on the 30th day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, “I am fighting on behalf of the people and speaking facts. If Rama Rao has no connection with the firm Globarena, and truly believes that the IT department is innocent, then he should write a letter to the Centre seeking a CBI probe into the matter.”

Raising a slew of issues including suicides by unemployed young women and men in the state, suicides by TSRTC workers, and those who killed themselves because families were split due to GO 317 provisions, Sanjay Kumar challenged Rama Rao to issue legal notices to him on each of these charges. “I have been to prison several times and I am not afraid of such threats,” he said.

“Why just a legal notice to me? Go to the United Nations and complain. But before filing a case against me, he should clarify his connections with the Globarena company,” Sanjay said.

The BJP leader said, “In reality, a case of cheating under Section 420 must be filed against the Chief Minister. The promise of making a Dalit the Chief Minister has not been kept. The promise of the Ambedkar statue met with the same fate. And promises over unemployment allowance, farm loan waivers, one job per family, and completion of all pending projects in the state have not been kept.”